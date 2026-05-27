Comets Do Damage in Middle Innings, Cruise 12-1

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets compiled three big innings at the plate and slugged their way to 12-1 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. The Comets (29-22) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a five-run frame. Zach Ehrhard picked up a two-run single, and James Tibbs III followed with a three-run homer. The Comets added four more runs in the fifth inning when Noah Miller connected on a grand slam. Sugar Land's Collin Price homered in the sixth inning to get the Space Cowboys on the board. The Comets finished things off with three runs in the ninth inning, including a RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald, as OKC extended the lead to 12-1.

Of Note: -The Comets improved to 9-2 over the last 11 games and 16-6 over the last 22 games...OKC also won a fifth straight road game and is 10-3 over the last 13 road games...At 29-22 overall this season, the Comets have tied their season high at seven games above .500.

-After going 12-for-87 (.134) collectively over the previous three games, the Comets racked up 12 runs and 12 hits Tuesday night. All nine players in the starting lineup collected at least one hit.

-Noah Miller belted the first grand slam of his career as part of a five-RBI day to match a career high. His previous five-RBI game occurred Sept. 8, 2021 with FCL Twins vs. FCL Orioles...Miller has seven home runs this season, already exceeding his 2025 total between Double-A and Triple-A...The grand slam marked the Comets' fifth of the season - hit by five different players.

-Tyler Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games, going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs. He now owns the longest hitting streak by a Comet this season...During the stretch, he is 19-for-48 (.396) with five home runs, four doubles, 20 RBI and 14 runs scored.

-James Tibbs III ended a month-long home run drought with his three-run blast in the fourth inning, last going deep April 26 vs. Tacoma...Tibbs tied Jack Suwinski for the team lead with his 12th home run this season.

-Christian Romero earned a third consecutive win after allowing one run on three hits across 5.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. The righthander limited his opponent to one run for a third straight start and has allowed three runs across 16.1 innings over his last three starts.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman began his rehab assignment with Oklahoma City, finishing 1-for-3 while playing five innings at second base...Tuesday marked Edman's first appearance since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series at Toronto. The infielder is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will aim to take the first two games of a series for the second straight week when they face Sugar Land Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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