OKC Comets Game Notes - May 27, 2026

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (29-22) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-30)

Game #52 of 150/First Half #52 of 75/Road #26 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 7.43) vs. SUG-LHP Colton Gordon (1-3, 5.23)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a 2-0 lead in their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field and can move to a season-best eight games above .500 with a win tonight...The Comets have won back-to-back games and are 9-2 in their last 11 games...OKC has also won five consecutive road games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets compiled three big innings at the plate and slugged their way to 12-1 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Constellation Field. The Comets broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a five-run frame. Zach Ehrhard picked up a two-run single, and James Tibbs III followed with a three-run homer. The Comets added four more runs in the fifth inning when Noah Miller connected on a grand slam. Sugar Land's Collin Price homered in the sixth inning to get the Space Cowboys on the board. The Comets finished things off with three runs in the ninth inning, including a RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald, as OKC extended the lead to 12-1.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Jackson Ferris (0-1) returns from a stint on the Injured List to make his first start since May 6...Ferris has been sidelined with a hip impingement. During his last outing against Salt Lake, he tossed 3.0 innings with two runs on five hits with one strikeout...Through his first six starts, Ferris has a 7.43 ERA over 23.0 IP with 14 walks and 12 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top-three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Ryder Ryan (2-0) is scheduled to piggyback Ferris' start and make his eighth appearance of the season with OKC...He last pitched May 22 against Reno, tossing 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and two strikeouts whle facing the minimum...Since coming off the Injured List May 16, he has allowed one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 1-0 2025: 5-10 All-time: 58-48 At SUG: 29-26

The Comets play their first of four series against Sugar Land this season and make their first of two trips to Constellation Field...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...At the plate, Ryan Ward (.321 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI) tallied 18 hits in 15 games against the Space Cowboys. Kyle Funkhouser led the pitching staff, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts)...Sugar Land joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 and won the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

Liftoff: The Comets are 9-2 over the last 11 games and own a league-best 16-6 record since April 30. The Comets have also won four consecutive series during the stretch...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16 and then went 14-4 to climb to a season-best seven games above .500 to 27-20, a mark they tied with last night's victory to improve to 29-22...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 29 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...Both losses during the current 9-2 stretch have been by one run, and five of the six losses over the last 22 games have been by one or two runs...Across the last 10 games, the Comets have won by eight-plus runs five times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 91-31 margin.

Road to Success: The Comets have won five consecutive road games, are 9-2 over their last 11 road games and have won 10 of their last 13 games away from OKC since April 28. Oklahoma City started the season 4-8 on the road and now sits 14-11 overall in away games...The Comets are batting a Triple-A-best .295 on the road this season overall and their 187 runs scored in away games are second-most among the 30 Triple-A teams. Including last night, OKC has scored at least 10 runs in five straight road games (71 R).

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three runs scored. He now owns the longest hitting streak by a Comet this season...During the stretch, he is 19-for-48 (.396) with five home runs, four doubles, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored. Since the streak began May 8, Fitzgerald is tied for the league lead with five homers and ranks second with 20 RBI while pacing the circuit with a .792 SLG and 1.275 OPS...The last time a Comets player had a hitting streak longer than 13 games was when Ryan Ward hit safely in 17 straight games July 6-29, 2025.

Pitching Prowess: The Comets held the Space Cowboys to one run last night and have now limited opponents to three runs or less in three consecutive games (6 R), in four of the last five games (13 R) and in seven of the last 10 games (31 R)...OKC pitchers finished with 11 K's for a second straight game Tuesday, producing their fifth double-digit performance over the last seven games. The Comets have struck out at least nine batters in each of the last seven games, totaling 76 strikeouts...During the team's 16-6 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets lead the league with a 3.77 ERA. They rank second with both a .245 BAA and 212 strikeouts (198.0 IP). In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets compiled a 5.91 ERA - second-highest in the PCL - and their 220 strikeouts were second-fewest in the league...Over the last seven games, OKC has tossed up a zero in 52 of 63 innings (20 R). During that time, opponents have batted .200 (46-for-230).

That's Offensive: The Comets racked up 12 runs and 12 hits Tuesday night after going 12-for-87 (.134) collectively over the previous three games...All nine players in the starting lineup collected at least one hit yesterday as the team reached 12 or more runs for the 10th time this season...OKC has scored at least six runs in 17 of the last 21 games.

Miller Time: Noah Miller belted the first grand slam of his career Tuesday as part of a five-RBI day to match a career high. His previous five-RBI game occurred Sept. 8, 2021 in rookie ball with the FCL Twins vs. FCL Orioles...Miller has seven home runs in 50 games this season, already exceeding his 2025 total over 94 total games across three levels of the Minors...His grand slam marked the Comets' fifth of the season - each hit by five different players.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning Tuesday for his first homer since April 26 and tied Jack Suwinski for the team lead with his 12th this season...Tibbs is 16-for-37 (.432) with one homer, one triple, three doubles, 11 RBI, 14 runs and 11 walks over his last 10 games...Tibbs leads the PCL with 30 XBH, 117 total bases and 50 runs, is tied for first with 12 homers and 16 doubles and ranks second with 35 walks, a .606 SLG and 1.028 OPS.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman began his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, finishing 1-for-3 while playing five innings at second base...Tuesday marked Edman's first appearance since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series at Toronto. The infielder is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle...The Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Around the Horn: In each of OKC's last 13 games, there has not been a single lead change. In fact, only twice has a trailing team come back to even tie the game after falling behind, with just one instance over the last 12 games and none in seven straight games...Ryan Fitzgerald picked up a RBI double, two walks and three runs scored last night. He has reached base in 18 consecutive games and is one game away from matching Noah Miller for the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season. During the stretch, Fitzgerald has hit safely in 16 of the 18 games...Ryan Ward has 457 career hits with Oklahoma City. He is five hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown-era record of 462 career hits.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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