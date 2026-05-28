Late Runs Cost Comets against Sugar Land

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored three runs to break an eighth-inning tie and held off a ninth-inning charge, sending the Oklahoma City Comets to a 5-3 loss Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (23-30) scored one run each in the third and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Comets (29-23) tied the game in the seventh inning on an opposite-field two-run homer from Chuckie Robinson against rehabbing six-time All-Star Josh Hader. Still tied, 2-2, in the eighth inning, Sugar Land retook the lead, as the inning started with a double, RBI single and then a two-run homer by Jack Winkler. In the ninth inning, Zach Ehrhard collected a RBI single with two outs to put the tying runs on base but the Comets were unable to continue the rally.

Of Note: -The Comets had their season-high five-game road win streak come to an end...OKC also lost for just the third time in the last 12 games overall.

-Zach Ehrhard went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI to lead the OKC offense. He tied his season high in hits, initially set March 31 at Las Vegas...Ehrhard has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .452 (14-for-31). He has also reached base safely in 18 straight games.

-Chuckie Robinson hit his second home run of the season to tie the game in the seventh inning. He now has 11 RBI over his last five games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, matching the longest streak by a Comet this season.

-Tyler Fitzgerald saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end after going 0-for-4. During the stretch, he went 19-for-48 (.396) with five home runs, four doubles, 20 RBI and 14 runs scored. The streak is the longest for an Oklahoma City hitter this season and Fitzgerald's career high.

-The OKC pitching staff finished with nine strikeouts, marking the eighth straight game finishing at or above the benchmark. During the eight-game stretch, the Comets have struck out 85 batters.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to retake the series lead against Sugar Land on Thursday 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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