Round Rock Eighth-Inning Rally Sparks 5-4 Win over Salt Lake

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Salt Lake jumped out to an early three-run lead in the first. LF Nelson Rada and 1B Trey Mancini walked to set up DH Jeimer Candelario to blast a three-run homer, giving the Bees a 3-0 edge.

The Express got on the board with a solo home run by 3B Jonah Bride to cut the deficit to two.

CF Josh Lowe answered with a homer of his own to regain the three-run advantage for the Bees.

The E-Train responded with a pair of runs in the fifth, trimming the Salt Lake lead to one. Round Rock loaded the bases with CF Cam Cauley, DH Cody Freeman, and LF Aaron Zavala before 2B Diego Castillo drove in Cauley and Freeman with a two-run RBI single.

With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cauley delivered a two-run RBI double to give the Express their first lead of the game. RHP Emiliano Teodo entered the game in the ninth inning to record the save and give the E-Train their first win of the series by a final score of 5-4.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express win their first game of the six-game series against Salt Lake... record 30th victory at Dell Diamond in the all-time series against the Bees... third come-from-behind victory this season... are now 2-26 when trailing after the seventh inning... 7-21 when opponents score first... 7-15 in one-run games.

CASTILLO: (3-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in two of the E-Train's five runs on Wednesday night...in his last 10 G, has driven in 12 of Round Rock's 66 runs... is slashing .415 (17-for-41) with 4 doubles... T-1st in the PCL with his 12 RBIs during that span.

BRIDE: (1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB) has now reached base in 16 straight G for the Express dating back to 5/8 at DUR... during that stretch he is hitting .258 (16-for-62) with 9 RBI, 13 BB with a .748 OPS ...passes former Express teammate Alejandro Osuna for the longest on-base streak by an E-Train player this year who had a 15 G on base streak from 3/29 to 4/19.

BULLPEN: Quieted the Salt Lake offense after four runs through the first three frames... RHP Josh Sborz (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 SO), LHP Robby Ahlstrom (1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 SO), RHP Ryan Brasier (0.1 IP, SO), RHP Michel Otañez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 SO), RHP Emiliano Teodo (1.0 IP, 1 SO) combined to stifle the Bees batters through the final five innings...the second-lowest ERA in the PCL (4.28)... trails only Tacoma (3.28)... 253.0 IP ranks third in the PCL... 278 strikeouts ranks second in the PCL.. entering tonight's contest the E-Train relievers rank second in ERA (3.47)... thrown the most number of innings in the PCL (46.2 IP)... T-3rd in hits (38)... only PCL team to allow one home run.

CAULEY: INF Cam Cauley delivered the go-ahead run with a two-run RBI double in the eighth inning... last 10 G is slashing .333 (15-45)/.412/.600 with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 14 R, 5 BB, 8 SO.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, May 28 vs Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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