Late Round Rock Rally Secures Series over El Paso

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express kicked off the scoring with a pair of runs on three hits in the first frame. CF Cam Cauley and RF Gilberto Celestino tallied base hits and LF Trevor Hauver drove the pair in with a single through the left side.

In the second, Round Rock SS Richie Martin belted a solo homer for a 3-0 E-Train advantage.

The Chihuahuas got on the board in the bottom of the frame behind a sacrifice fly from C Anthony Vilar.

El Paso stole the lead with three runs in the third. 1B Nick Solak singled and CF Jase Bowen was hit by a pitch, setting up DH Will Wagner's three-run homer. Wagner's round-tripper put the Chihuahuas ahead, 4-3.

The Express retook the lead in the top half of the fifth. DH Dairon Blanco led off with a double and SS Richie Martin turned the lineup over with a single. 3B Jonah Bride, RF Gilberto Celestino and 2B Diego Castillo tallied back-to-back-to-back base hits, turning in four runs for a 7-4 edge.

In the bottom of the fifth, El Paso SS Mason McCoy recorded an RBI single, cutting the Chihuahuas' deficit to two.

El Paso tied it at seven in the seventh with an RBI double by LF Carlos Rodríguez followed by an RBI single from 2B Marcos Castañon.

Round Rock broke the tie with a run in the final frame. Celestino put himself in scoring position with a double, setting up Castillo's single into right field. Celestino came home for an 8-7 advantage.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express won their 3rd series of the season and 2nd against the Chihuahuas, taking 4 out of 6 this week...lost their 3 previous series...are now 3-6-0 in series play this season...are 11 G below .500 and 10.0 G behind first-place Sacramento...7-7 in their last 14 G...7-14 in May.

RHP RYAN BRASIER: tallied his 3rd save of the season with a scoreless 9th inning...has not allowed a run in his last 5 outings (5.0 IP)...in 9 appearances this month, owns a 1.80 ERA (2 ER/10.0 IP) with 12 SO, BB and a 0.90 WHIP.

FIRST FRAME: The Express scored in the first inning for the 16th time this season...are 10-6 in those contests and 6-0 vs El Paso... INF/OF Cam Cauley recorded his team-leading 12th hit in the first inning and OF Trevor Hauver tallied his 10th...the pair have combined to bat .366 in the first inning this season.

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: (3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, BB) delivered the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night... drove in a season high 3 RBI... last knocked in 3 runs in a game on 7/6/25 while with OMA... finished the El Paso series slashing .407/.484/.556 with 11 H (11-for-27), 4 2B, 8 RBI and 4 BB... led Express hitters this series with 11 H, T-1st with 8 RBI (Gilberto Celestino), T-1st with 5 BB (Gilberto Celestino) and T-1st with 4 XBH (Nick Pratto).

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, May 26 vs Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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