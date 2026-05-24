Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/24 at Salt Lake

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/24 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (2-5, 6.27) vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (1-0, 4.40)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Close out the road trip against Salt Lake this afternoon...Tacoma took its sixth walk-off loss of the season, the most in Triple-A, with a 6-5 defeat in 10 innings on Saturday night...Salt Lake led 2-0 after six innings, but the Rainiers began to chip away with two runs in the seventh inning and took the lead in the eighth as Brennen Davis, Colin Davis and Brian O'Keefe each drove in runs to lead 5-3...the Bees forced extra innings by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning...the Rainiers were held off the board in the top of the 10th, while the Bees scored one in the bottom of the inning to win 6-5.

AFTER 50 GAMES: The Rainiers played their 50th game of the season on Saturday night...below is how Tacoma hitting and pitching have fared over the first 50 games in the last three years:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .261 243 98 4 52 218 413 41 .353 .418 .771

2025 .263 244 84 8 53 175 364 39 .340 .418 .758

2024 .259 299 74 13 53 253 461 107 .366 .421 .787

SeasonW L ERA R ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

2026 23 27 4.13 224 200 41 1.38 3.96 8.38 .248

2025 20 30 4.95 260 236 33 1.50 4.19 7.78 .268

2024 28 22 5.01 257 238 65 1.39 3.50 7.83 .259

SEEING DOUBLES: INF Carson Taylor hit a double in the seventh inning on Saturday, Tacoma's 17th consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season (trails: ABQ - 25G, March 27- April 25) and the longest active streak in the league...it's Tacoma's longest doubles streak since hitting one in 17 straight games from August 12-30, 2025...the last time Tacoma doubled in 18 straight games was when it went 27 straight from August 13-September 13, 2023...Tacoma's 98 doubles this season are the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Albuquerque's 101.

LOPEZ LOCKING IN: Over his last 10 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .357 (10x28) with three doubles and three RBI, while drawing four walks without a strikeout...Lopez has not struck out in his last 13 games, the longest streak in the minor leagues this season...it's the longest streak without a strikeout by a Rainiers hitter since Rhylan Thomas went 18 games without a strikeout from July 30-August 19, 2025...Lopez leads all Triple-A hitters (min. 50 PA) with a 2.67 BB/K ratio this season.

COLIN'S CRUSHING: OF Colin Davis went 1-for-4 on Saturday night, extending his hitting streak to eight games...over his eight-game streak, Davis is hitting .452 (14x31) with four home runs and 10 RBI...Davis has also scored a run in each of his last eight games, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Samad Taylor, who did so in 10 straight from August 28-September 7, 2025...since his streaks started on May 14, Davis leads the league in slugging percentage at .839, tied for the lead with four home runs, ranking third in batting average and OPS at 1.353...on the road, Davis is hitting .370 (17x46) with a pair of doubles and two home runs.

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 14.2 innings...Mayer leads all PCL pitchers with at least 14 appearances this season with his 0.61 ERA, .104 batting average against, and five hits allowed...Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 71% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis connected on another double on Saturday night, his 15th of the season and 10th in May, the most in the league...since May 5, Davis is hitting .353 (24x68) with 10 doubles, four homers and 15 RBI...in that time, Davis leads the PCL in doubles and with 14 extra-base hits, ranking second with 44 total bases, third with 23 hits, fifth with a 1.133 OPS and a .688 SLG...Davis ranks fourth among PCL hitters (min. 150 PA) with a 49.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners were shutout 5-0 by Kansas City on Saturday night...Luke Raley accounted for three of Seattle's four hits...Cole Young also went 1-for-3...Alex Hoppe and Nick Davila each threw scoreless innings of relief in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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