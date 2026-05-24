Lin's Quality Start, Ninth-Inning Rally Not Enough for Aces

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Runs in the third and fifth frames were not enough for the Reno Aces to keep pace with the Oklahoma Comets, as Oklahoma City used a pair of multi-run frames to snatch a series victory behind a 5-3 final in the set finale.

Aces (24-27) starter Yu-Min Lin (2-4) was tagged for three runs in the first, as a walk and hit batsman occurred directly in front of a three-run homer by Tyler Fitzgerald to give the Comets (28-22) the early lead.

That was the last blemish on Lin's line, as he would go on to toss five more run-free and hitless innings to work just the second quality start by an Ace this season. He joins Dylan Ray, who did so in a no decision on April 16 at home against Las Vegas. However, he did issue four free passes on the day in addition to his six strikeouts.

The Aces finally broke through in the third with an RBI single from Tyler Locklear, and they pulled within a run during the fifth on Luken Baker's sacrifice fly to center. Unfortunately for Lin, the Reno offense could not score enough to get him off the hook for the loss.

After Lin's exit, the Comets struck for a pair of insurance runs in the seventh, once again giving them a three-run lead. Pitching was tough for the Comets throughout the game, as though the Aces outhit Oklahoma City by a 6-3 margin, all six of Reno's hits in the contest were singles.

Reno put the leadoff runner aboard in the ninth but nearly grounded into consecutive double plays to end without damage. A two-out single from Luis Urías and a walk to Jacob Amaya loaded the bases with two outs but, though a wild pitch forced home a run and had the tying run in scoring position, Reno left the runners stranded to lose by two.

Urías was big in the victory, reaching in all five plate appearances by going 3-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of walks. Kristian Robinson scored a run and was 1-for-5, while LuJames Groover was 1-for-2 before leaving in precaution of injury.

The loss gave the Comets a 4-2 series victory, their fourth straight series win in a row. Meanwhile, the Aces has now lost each of their past two sets.

Reno will try to turn their fortunes around when the Sacramento River Cats roll into Reno for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:05 a.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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