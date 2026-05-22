Groover, Cerda Log Hits for Aces as Comets Take Game Three

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Starter Dylan Ray allowed just two hits through the first five innings for the Reno Aces, but the Oklahoma City Comets took control in the sixth and handed Reno an 8-0 defeat on Thursday.

Even though he had only yielded the pair of knocks, the Aces (22-26) still found themselves trailing as the Comets (27-20) were able to get to Ray (1-3) for a run in the third on a two-out RBI single from Ryan Ward following a pair of walks.

However, a one-out single and homer from Jack Swinski in the sixth marked the end of Ray's day. That left him in line for the loss, ending with three runs allowed on four hits and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

Though the Aces turned the bullpen, the inning did not stop there as Oklahoma City scored five more times to build a comfortable 8-0 lead.

Reno's two hits came in each of the first two innings, as LuJames Groover singled in the first and Christian Cerda matched it in the second. However, that single was the last traffic on the basepaths for a long while as the Aces saw 21 straight hitters retired until a one-out walk to Anderdson Rojas in the top of the ninth.

Tonight's loss marks the fifth in a row by the Aces, their new longest such streak of the campaign. Additionally, it is just the second shutout loss of the year, the first since they dropped a 3-0 decision to Las Vegas on April 14.

The Aces will try to avoid a series loss with a win in game four, which gets underway at 5:05 p.m. PT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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