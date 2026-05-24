OKC Comets Game Notes - May 24, 2026

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (24-26) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (27-22)

Game #50 of 150/First Half #50 of 75/Home #26 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Yu-Min Lin (2-3, 5.45) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (4-5, 3.60)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets wrap up their six-game home series against the Reno Aces at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and can win the series with a victory this afternoon...Today is a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. Today is also Rookie League Day presented by Casey's, Academy Sports + Outdoors and M-D Building Products, celebrating participants of the 2026 Comets Rookie League with a pregame parade.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were held scoreless through eight innings in a 2-1 loss to the Reno Aces Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno quickly took the lead on the first pitch of the game when Kristian Robinson hit a leadoff homer out to center field for a 1-0 Aces advantage. The Aces doubled their lead in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Anderdson Rojas. The pitching staff kept the deficit at just two runs leading into the ninth inning. James Tibbs III doubled with one out and scored the Comets' lone run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Jack Suwinski.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (4-5) is slated to make his team-leading 11th start with OKC and second of the series...Irvin excelled in his last start Tuesday vs. Reno, tossing 6.0 scoreless frames with four hits and six strikeouts. Irvin doubled his season high in strikeouts and tossed his fourth quality start of the season...Entering today, Irvin ranks tied for first in the league in starts while ranking second in the PCL in ERA (3.60) and fourth in innings pitched (50.0)...Over five starts at home, Irvin has produced a 2.60 ERA...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win.

Against the Aces: 2026: 3-2 2025: 7-5 All-time: 57-45 At OKC: 35-24

The Comets play their first series against the Aces this season and meet for the only series between the teams during the first half...Last season, the teams split the series in OKC June 3-8 with all but one game decided by two runs or fewer. The Comets took four of six games on the road in July to claim the season series...Offensively, Hunter Feduccia (.452 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) led the way in hits while Ryan Ward (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) paced the club in homers and RBI against the Aces...Going back to 2017, OKC has won just one of the last eight home series against Reno, with six of those series ending up in splits, including each of the last two years (18-18; 1-1-6 series record)...With three wins through five games to start the current series, the Comets are 9-4 over their last 13 games against the Aces going back to last season, including wins in five of the last seven home meetings.

Liftoff: Despite back-to-back losses for the first time since May 12-13 in Albuquerque, the Comets are 7-2 over the last nine games and own a league-best 14-6 record since April 30...Oklahoma City has won three straight series and can win a fourth consecutive series with a win today, but will not finish the series with less than a split...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16 and then went 14-4 to climb a season-best seven games above .500 to 27-20...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 27 wins rank third-most in the league and team has ascended to third place in the overall league standings.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald picked up a hit Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games. During the stretch, he is 16-for-40 (.400) with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 11 runs scored...This is Fitzgerald's longest hitting streak since July 6-28, 2024 with the San Francisco Giants when he hit safely in 12 consecutive games...He is one game shy of equaling Ryan Fitzgerald's team-high 12-game hitting streak May 1-17.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk Saturday. He has hit safely in seven consecutive games, going 9-for-20 (.450) with eight RBI and seven runs for his longest hitting streak of the season. Ehrhard has also reached base in a season-best 15 consecutive games...This is his longest hitting streak since Aug. 2-10, 2025 when he hit safely in seven consecutive games with Double-A Tulsa.

Restrained: After scoring six or more runs in eight consecutive games and in 16 of the previous 18 games, the Comets were limited to one run Saturday night, tying the team's season low. Yesterday's game marked the fifth time this season the Comets' offense was held to one run and first time since a 2-1 loss in 10 innings in Albuquerque...The Comets tallied five hits last night and have nine hits over the last two games for OKC's lowest two-game hit total since recording nine hits April 22-23 against Tacoma...After tallying 79 runs on 92 hits while batting .347 (92-for-265) during their recent seven-game win streak, the Comets have batted .145 (9-for-62) over the last two games while scoring seven runs...In OKC's last four losses combined, the Comets have batted just .167 (22-for-132) with five extra-base hits and 10 runs total while going 3-for-25 with runners in scoring position. The team has scored two or fewer runs in three of the four games...Going back to Friday, the Comets are 6-for-the-last-51 (.118).

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run yesterday. Over his last nine games, he is 14-for-31 (.452) with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI, 13 runs and 11 walks. He has reached base in 25 of his last 42 plate appearances...Tibbs leads the PCL with 29 XBH, 112 total bases, 49 runs scored, 35 walks and 16 doubles.

Fast Break: Kristian Robinson's first-pitch home run for Reno last night marked the first time there was a home run hit on the first pitch of a game in Oklahoma City since May 18, 2023 by Sugar Land's Bligh Madris...It was the second leadoff homer overall allowed by the Comets along with April 29 in Round Rock (Michael Helman) and the first by an opponent at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter May 7, 2025.

Pitching Prowess: Comets pitchers held the Aces scoreless over the game's final five innings and to two total runs. Saturday was the third time this series Reno scored three runs or less and fourth time scoring four runs or less...Comets pitchers have allowed a total of 16 runs (12 ER) through five games against the Aces and own a 2.40 ERA during the series. They have racked up 54 strikeouts against 16 walks and held the Aces to a .207 AVG. OKC has tossed up a zero in 38 of 45 innings...Last night marked the second time in 11 games the Comets allowed only two runs but lost. They've now picked up five losses when allowing three or fewer runs, matching their total from the entire 2025 season.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and played all nine innings with OKC last night. He was held without a hit, going 0-for-4 to snap his four-game hitting streak. Over his 12 games with OKC, Hernández is 9-for-42 with three extra-base hits, five walks and eight runs scored. He is expected to be reinstated from the Dodgers' 60-day IL tomorrow when the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies.

Opposite Days: During the Comets' recent seven-game winning streak, OKC never trailed at any point and led after 52 of 63 innings. But over the last two games, the Comets have never led and have trailed after 17 straight innings.

Around the Horn: Jack Suwinski recorded OKC's lone RBI last night with a sacrifice fly. He is tied for the PCL lead with 12 homers and ranks tied for second with 43 RBI...Ryan Ward has 456 career hits with OKC and is six hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown era record of 462 career hits...Ryan Fitzgerald owns a 16-game on-base streak for the second-longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player. His 64 hits are second-most in the PCL and tied for fourth-most in the Minors.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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