Robinson's Leadoff Blast Puts Reno on Track for 2-1 Win over Oklahoma City

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A leadoff home run from Kristian Robinson started the game off with a bang for the Reno Aces, and they held that lead all the way through as Reno handed the Oklahoma City Comets a 2-1 loss in game five of the series on Saturday.

Before all the fans could find their seats, the Aces (24-26) had a 1-0 lead as Robinson hammered the first pitch of the contest to straightaway center field. Reno continued to put men on the basepaths with at least one runner in every inning, but they managed just one other run thanks to a double from Anderdson Rojas. Scoring on the play was Matt O'Neill, who led the frame with a walk.

Starter Mitch Bratt (1-0) was stellar as he has been most of the season, tossing five shutout frames while yielding three hits and five strikeouts without a walk. After being handed his first Triple-A loss last outing, tonight marks the first Triple-A win in Bratt's career.

The Comets (27-22) found very little room to work even after Bratt's exit, as the trio of Isaiah Campbell (H, 1), Juan Burgos (H, 3) and Yilber Díaz (S, 2) combined to work four frames. Though Oklahoma City found a way to strike for a run against Díaz on a sacrifice fly, he worked the final six outs in the contest for his second save of the year.

Those efforts clinched the second consecutive one-run win for Reno, as they improve to 9-4 in such games this season.

Robinson's only hit in the game was the leadoff home run, while Rojas finished his day 2-for-3 with a double and the RBI. Four others had hits for Reno including a 2-for-2 effort with walks from Jacob Amaya.

Reno will aim for the series split in the finale of this six-game set on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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