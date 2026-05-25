Bees Win Fourth Straight in Sunday Slugfest over Tacoma

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Homers from Trey Mancini, Austin Wynns, and Bryce Teodosio powered Salt Lake in a 12-8 Sunday slugfest win over Tacoma at The Ballpark at America First Square. After dropping a 13-1 decision on Wednesday, the Bees outscored the Rainiers 35-19 in a string of four straight victories.

Salt Lake 12, Tacoma 8

WP: Huascar Ynoa (2-1)

LP: Robinson Ortiz (0-2)

Key Performers

Denzer Guzman: 3-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 K

Trey Mancini: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Austin Wynns: 2-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI

Bryce Teodosio: 1-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB

Yolmer Sánchez: 2-2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Game Summary

Shaun Anderson took the bump in the series finale. The right hander worked around three hits in his first two scoreless innings of work, striking out three.

The Bees posted a four spot in the second. Trey Mancini moved his Sunday hit streak to 12 straight, doubling to left. Yolmer Sánchez singled him home to open the scoring. Following a walk, Austin Wynns unloaded to left and powered a three-run blast for a 4-0 Salt Lake lead.

Anderson continued his strong outing, striking out the side in the third. Sánchez extended the Salt Lake advantage in the bottom half, doubling home Denzer Guzman for a 5-0 score. Back on the bump, Anderson struck out the first batter of the fourth, his fifth in a row. Tacoma did get to the righty, scratching across a run on Jakson Reetz' solo shot to left to be down 5-1.

With two outs and two on in the fifth, Anderson gave way to Samy Natera Jr. The southpaw exited the inning clean and stranded both Rainiers.

In the sixth, Tacoma sent 11 batters to the plate tallying a six-run frame to go ahead 7-5. Five hits, highlighted by three doubles, contributed to the large inning. Salt Lake responded in the bottom half, drawing within one on Nick Madrigal's sacrifice fly before Mancini's swinging bunt with a runner on third tied the game at seven each.

After the stretch, Wynns reached on an infield single. The designated hitter chugged all the way around the bases on a two-out Josh Lowe double to left, good enough to put Salt Lake up 8-7. That lead didn't last long as a throwing error in the eighth brought home a Rainier to even the game at eight a side.

Salt Lake put their power on display in the bottom half. Guzman doubled to the right field wall to start the inning and Mancini followed with a go-ahead, two-run blast to left to put the Bees up 10-8. Sánchez made it three straight hitters to reach, taking first on his third walk of the game. Bryce Teodosio punctuated the frame with a two-run shot of his own, creating insurance at 12-8. It was the outfielder's first homer of the season at any level.

Kaleb Ort worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth, getting the final three outs to secure Salt Lake's fourth straight win and a 9-3 record on the homestand.

Game Notes

Salt Lake's four straight wins marks the longest winning streak of the season, surpassing two different instances of three consecutive wins (Apr. 12-15; Apr. 21-23). The Bees secured their second straight series last night and cleaned up the fifth win of the week today. It is the first time in nearly one year that Salt Lake won five games in a single series, last doing so May 21-25, 2025 vs. Omaha. The Bees finished their season-long 12-game homestand with a 9-3 record, propelling them to a 25-25 (.500) record for the first time since April 17, 2025 when they were 9-9.

All nine Bees in the starting lineup reached base safely today, as the feat was completed by Zach Humphreys' single in the fifth. The starting nine also each collected at least one hit a piece, with Denzer Guzman (3-for-5), Trey Mancini (2-for-5), Josh Lowe (2-for-3), Yolmer Sánchez (2-for-2) and Austin Wynns (2-for-5) recording multi-hit efforts.

Trey Mancini continued his Sunday hit streak, collecting a knock in 12 straight games played on the day. He is batting .391 (9-for-23) in six Sunday games this season including a walk off sac fly on May 3 vs. Sacramento. During his 12-game Sunday hitting streak, Mancini is hitting .444 with nine RBI, two homers and six doubles. Across his entire Triple-A career, Mancini is batting .329 on Sunday's highlighted by 13 doubles - his highest total on any day of the week. The infielder launched a go-ahead two run homer in the eighth, his fourth longball in 2026.

Yolmer Sánchez, starting in right field today, extended his hitting streak to four games with a run-scoring single into the right-center gap. This marked his sixth hit and fourth RBI of the series, as he drove in Trey Mancini on the play. He added to his efforts with a RBI double in the third. Sánchez now holds a 13-game on-base streak, where he is batting .419 (18-for-43) and an OPS of 1.100.

In his 130th Triple-A game, Shaun Anderson struck out seven today, the most batters he has punched out in a single start for Salt Lake. The righty finished with 4.2 innings of work, allowing five hits and one run on 96 pitches. Anderson has tossed at least four innings in his last three starts for Salt Lake, holding a 1.98 ERA (3 ER/13.2 IP).

After his walk-off single a night ago, Austin Wynns hit his first home run since July 13, 2025 as a member of the Athletics. He sent a three-run home run bouncing off the sidewalk beyond the bullpens in left field. Wynns has back-to-back multi-hit ledgers, and has exactly two hits in three of his five games with Salt Lake.

Nick Madrigal extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a fourth-inning single up the middle, marking the longest such streak by any Bee this year by a margin of two games. The hit also stretched his hitting streak to seven games and is batting .333 (9-for-27) with two homers, seven RBI, four walks, and seven runs scored over the span.

With a lined single up the middle, Denzer Guzman notched his fourth multi-hit game in a row. He has hits in 16 of his last 17 games. Sunday was Guzman's fifth multi-hit game of the series as he batted .444 (12-for-27) this week with two home runs, four doubles and seven RBI. The 22-year old has a .412 average in the month of May with a 1.180 OPS, while his 35 hits in the month lead all of Triple-A.

Jared Southard punched out his 25th hitter of the season in the sixth inning. It was his seventh multi-strikeout game of the season and has 26 for the campaign. He currently holds a 7.2 scoreless inning streak, spanning across his last four appearances.

Josh Lowe made his Salt Lake debut after joining from the Angels, recording his first hit and run in the sixth inning. He then added to his performance in the seventh with a double that scored Austin Wynns. Lowe drew three walks, his first game with three or more at any level since August 25, 2022 with Durham where he had four free passes.

Bryce Teodosio provided some insurance in the eighth inning by mashing his first home run of the year across his time with both the Angels and the Bees. This blast tallied his first round-tripper since he went deep for the Halos on September 23, 2025. It is Teodosio's second multi-RBI game since joining the Bees on May 16.

Christian Moore pushed his on-base streak to 11 games and his hitting streak to four after tallying a single in today's contest. The infielder scored in his sixth straight game, marking the longest active streak by a Bee and is tied for the team's fourth longest stretch at any point in 2026. Moore has scored 13 times since his return from the injured list on May 12, tied for fourth most in the PCL from that date onwards.

Zach Humphreys added a single in today's contest, giving him hits in four of his past five appearances. Throughout the month of May, he maintains a .382 average alongside six RBI and four doubles.

To close out the game, Kaleb Ort notched his third straight scoreless outing. He has struck out one batter in all three games. In the month of May he has a 4.50 ERA with 12 strikeouts to five walks. Ort has tallied a scoreless outing in six of his last appearances, with one save and one win in that span.

Up Next

Salt Lake is back in action Tuesday against the Round Rock Express (Triple-A, Texas Rangers), starting a six-game set in the Lone Star State at 5:45 p.m. MDT from Dell Diamond.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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