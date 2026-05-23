Guzman Powers Bees to Victory with Two-Homer Performance against Rainiers

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - On Wildcat Night, the Salt Lake Bees secured their second consecutive win by defeating the Tacoma Rainiers 9-3, fueled by a standout performance from shortstop Denzer Guzman, who tallied three extra-base hits including two home runs. The Bees clinched at the very least a series split against Tacoma, along with guaranteeing a winning homestand.

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 3

WP: Sam Aldegheri (3-3)

LP: Gabe Mosser (2-2)

Key Performers

Denzer Guzman: 3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R

Yolmer Sanchez: 1-3, R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K, CS

Sam Aldegheri: W, 6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R/3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, QS

Najer Victor: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K

Game Summary

The first three Rainiers reached to start tonight's game. After a force out and an injury delay, the visitors cashed in, compiling two runs on a single and a bases loaded walk.

Salt Lake put together their highest-scoring inning of the season in the bottom of the second following a clean frame from starter Sam Aldegheri. The Bees erupted for eight runs, powered by Denzer Guzman, who drove in three on an opposite-field home run and finished the inning having accounted for four total runs.

Aldegheri settled in after the two-run first, working another scoreless inning in the third. The Rainiers plated one in the top of the fourth on three singles in four at-bats. The score stayed put until the bottom of the fifth inning when Guzman hit his second round-tripper of the game. The shortstop sent the 415-foot shot off of the Travelpass sign beyond the bullpens.

With one out in the sixth, Salt Lake's second baseman Yohan Macias recorded his first Triple-A hit. After getting promoted from High-A Tri-City this morning, Macias beat out a slow roller to the shortstop for a single.

The game's scoring stayed put with both sides relievers working scoreless innings from the sixth on. For the Bees, Najer Victor bounced back with a scoreless outing. Kaleb Ort relieved the middle-man for the top of the ninth, shutting the door on the lopsided win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake posted their second straight victory and secured at the very least a series split against Tacoma. With a 7-3 record on the homestand, tonight's win also guaranteed a winning record across the season-long 12-game homestand. The Bees moved into third place in the PCL West division and sixth in the overall league standings.

Salt Lake scored their most runs in an inning this year in the second. The Bees plated eight runs in the frame, surpassing a seven-run sixth on May 13 vs. El Paso. Five of the Bees' six largest innings at home have come during this season-long homestand.

Denzer Guzman launched two homers tonight, his second professional multi-homer game. Both efforts have come this season and on this homestand (May 12 vs. El Paso). He is the fifth player in the PCL this season to have two multi-homer games joining Nick Schnell (ELP), Henry Bolte (LV), James Tibbs III (OKC) and Patrick Wisdom (TAC). The infielder has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games, and 29 total in the month of May. Guzman also had a double on his ledger on Friday, marking his second career game with three or more extra base hits (July 13, 2025 with Rocket City; three doubles, one homer). This is also Guzman's second 4+ RBI night of the season, after six RBI on May 12 vs. El Paso.

With a run-scoring double in the second inning that plated Guzman, Trey Mancini extended his on-base streak to seven games. The two-bagger, which drove in Salt Lake's opening run, marked his third consecutive game with a hit and his second straight with an extra-base knock. Mancini has five total RBI over his last two games.

With two runners on in the second, Yolmer Sánchez hit his first triple since September 5, 2025, against El Paso. Tonight's right fielder reached base safely for the 11th game in a row on the three bagger.

Nick Madrigal extended his on-base streak to 18 games on a second-inning RBI single. He has hits in five straight games and accounted for the team's fifth run of the game.

Making his Triple-A debut tonight was Johan Macias. The 23-year-old Venezuelan collected his first Triple-A RBI in the big second inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Macias beat out a slow roller to shortstop to collect his first hit at the level.

The Bees starter tonight, Sam Aldegheri notched his 30th strikeout of the season in the top of the sixth. The southpaw finished his night with a quality start, his second of the season and of the homestand. It's also the second straight night a Salt Lake starter has nabbed a quality start. Aldegheri finished with two punchouts across six innings of work.

Dating to his final at-bat of Wednesday's game, Christian Moore reached eight times in a row, ending with his sixth inning strikeout. Across those eight plate appearances, the infielder tallied five walks, four runs, three singles and one RBI.

Najer Victor, an alumnus of UCF, delivered two scoreless innings of relief, bouncing back from a difficult previous outing in which he surrendered three runs. During his 41-pitch performance, he allowed two hits and recorded one strikeout.

Omar Martinez was hit by a pitch in the second inning and later scored in the frame. He has been plunked in consecutive games and has four total HBP in May, leading the PCL.

Up Next

The Force will be strong at The Ballpark at America First Square on Saturday with Star Wars Night. Game five between Salt Lake and Tacoma is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. MDT first pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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