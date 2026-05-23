Acevedo Dominates in Isotopes Debut, Leads Team to 7-2 Win

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - In his first outing in affiliated pro ball in almost exactly three years, Domingo Acevedo was up to the task, dominating Las Vegas over 5.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts. The Isotopes offense produced seven runs in the first three frames and that proved to be plenty, as Albuquerque cruised to a 7-2 victory on Friday night.

Acevedo recently inked a Minor League deal with the Rockies after spending parts of the last three years pitching in the Mexican League. Friday marked his first appearance in affiliated pro ball since May 30, 2023, when he was a member of the Aviators.

Topes Scope: - Acevedo is the first Isotopes pitcher to finish an outing with at least five shutout innings and nine strikeouts since Dereck Rodriguez on Sept. 29, 2021 at Sacramento (5.0 IP, 0 R, 9 K). It has been done 15 times since 2005. Peter Lambert had been the last Albuquerque hurler to accomplish the feat against Las Vegas on May 24, 2019 (7.0 IP, 0 R, 10 K).

- Acevedo is the fifth non-rehabbing Isotopes pitcher to finish his Isotopes debut with at least five scoreless frames (also: Doug Weachter - April 9, 2008 at Iowa - 5.0 IP; Scott Elbert - June 25, 2009 vs. Nashviille - 6.0 IP; John Lannan - April 10, 2015 vs. Reno - 6.0 IP; Jeff Hoffman - April 9, 2016 at Tacoma - 6.0 IP).

- Nic Kent launched a two-run homer in the third inning, his third blast in the last five games. Kent has 11 hits this season and nine have been for extra bases.

- Andrew Knizner tallied two doubles in a contest for the second time this week (also: May 19). After not tallying a two-bagger in his first 11 games of the season, Knizner has five doubles in this series (16 at-bats).

- Zac Veen had three RBI, tying for his second-most in a game this year (also: April 22 at Sacramento). His season-high (and career-high) was six on May 1 vs. El Paso.

- Charlie Condon extended his modest hit streak to five games. He is 6-for-20 with three doubles during the stretch.

- Drew Avans was 1-for-3 with a double and two walks. Avans is currently one of two qualifying batters in the PCL to have a batting average of under .200 and an on-base percentage above .340, along with Round Rock's Jose Herrera.

- Mason Barnett became the fifth opposing starter since 2005 to allow a minimum of six hits, seven runs, and six walks in a game against Albuquerque (also: Edinson Volquez - July 6, 2005 vs. Oklahoma; Zach Jackson - Aug. 31, 2006 vs. Nashville; Vin Mazzaro - June 30, 2011 at Omaha; Seth McClung - July 29, 2012 at Nashville). In McClung's outing, he relented two grand slams to Jerry Sands - which tied a professional baseball record for a contest.

- The Isotopes drew 10 walks, their fifth game with a double-digit amount of free passes this year (last: May 6 at Sugar Land, 11).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff limited their opponent to two runs or fewer for the 11 th time this season (last: May 13 vs. OKC, 8-2 win).

- The Isotopes scored four runs in the first inning, one off their season-high (five: April 19 vs. OKC).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators continue their series with game five on Saturday evening. Right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez is slated to start for Albuquerque, against Las Vegas right-hander Joey Estes. First pitch is set for 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT). Ramírez last faced a Las Vegas club on May 12, 2014, when the club was called the 51s and played at Cashman Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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