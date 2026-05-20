Aviators Claim 16-8 Come-From-Behind Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, LV - The Isotopes held a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the third inning before allowing 15 unanswered runs-including five unearned tallies- en route to a 16-8 loss Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI, pushing his 2026 on-base streak to 39 games-setting a franchise record (previous: Joe Dillon, June 26-August 8, 2005).

-He also extended his overall on-base streak to 49 games, the longest active streak in pro ball. Additionally, pushed his hit streak to 17 games, the second-longest active streak in MiLB.

-Cole Carrigg went 1-for-2 with a double and a career-tying three walks (also: May 19, 2024, vs. Vancouver). Has a hit in 23 of his last 24 games, slashing .408/.468/.622 with six doubles, three triples, three homers and 23 RBI.

-Charlie Condon collected two hits, both doubles, and a walk. Was his first two double game of the year and third contest with multiple extra-base hits (others: April 12 at El Paso, double and homer; March 28 at Oklahoma City, two homers). Was his first multi-hit game since May 6 and seventh on the year.

-Andrew Knizner went 2-for-4 with two doubles while tying a season-high with three RBI (other: April 8 at El Paso).

-Albuquerque has lost five-straight, the longest losing streak since also dropping five in-a-row from August 24-29, 2025.

-During the five-game losing skid, the Isotopes have been outscored 75-29. In the club's previous 11 games, they outscored their opponents 105-47.

-Albuquerque surrendered eight runs in the seventh inning, the fourth time allowing at least eight in a frame in 2026 (last: May 15 vs. Oklahoma City, nine in the fifth).

-Tonight is the fourth time in 2026 the Isotopes have lost a lead of five-plus in a defeat (also: six, April 23 at Sugar Land; five: April 10 at El Paso and March 30 at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes are 8-23 in Las Vegas since 2021.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to start Keegan Thompson while Las Vegas is slated to start Gage Jump.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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