OKC Comets Game Notes - May 20, 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (22-24) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (25-20)

Game #46 of 150/First Half #46 of 75/Home #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Tommy Henry (0-1, 9.00) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (3-1, 5.27)

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to build on their five-game winning streak when they continue their home series against the Reno Aces at 6:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets are a season-best five games above .500 and are in the midst of their longest winning streak since a six-game win streak July 2025...OKC seeks a 2-0 series start for the second time this season and first time since winning the first two games of their home series against Tacoma April 21-22.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets plated six runs with two outs in the fifth inning to pave the way to a 6-3 series-opening victory against the Reno Aces Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game was scoreless until the Comets strung together five straight hits with two outs in the sixth inning, sparked by a run-scoring single from Noah Miller to get the rally started. Eliezer Alfonzo followed with a RBI single before Tyler Fitzgerald roped a RBI double, making it 3-0. A two-run single up the middle from Alex Freeland and a RBI triple by Kiké Hernández stretched the advantage to 6-0. After the Aces were held scoreless through eight innings, Reno scored three times in the ninth inning and moved the tying run on deck before the Comets closed out the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (3-1) makes his fourth start of May tonight looking for back-to-back wins...Romero put together his longest start of the season May 14 at Albuquerque, tossing 6.0 innings with three hits, one run, three walks and four strikeouts. He earned the win with his first quality start of the season...So far this season, Romero owns a 5.27 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and .284 BAA in nine appearances (seven starts)...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero is 10th in WHIP (1.49) and AVG (.284)...The comets are 5-2 as a team in his starts, with wins in three of the last four...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Aces: 2026: 1-0 2025: 7-5 All-time: 55-44 At OKC: 33-22

The Comets play their first series against the Aces this season and meet for the only series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the teams split the series in OKC June 3-8 with all but one game decided by two runs or fewer. The Comets took four of six games in July to claim the season series...Offensively, Hunter Feduccia (.452 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) led the way in hits while Ryan Ward (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) paced the club in homers and RBI against the Aces...Going back to 2017, OKC has won just one of the last eight home series against Reno, with six of those series ending up in splits, including each of the last two years (18-18; 1-1-6 series record).

Liftoff: The Comets have set their longest winning streak of the season at five games and a win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak since putting together six straight wins July 18-24, 2025 on the road in Sacramento and Reno...Oklahoma City has won three straight series and compiled a league-best 12-4 record since April 30...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 (13-16) and now sit a season-best five games above .500 at 25-20...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 25 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings.

Unleashed: The Comets have scored six or more runs in five straight games and in 13 of their first 15 games of May. OKC's 132 runs scored in May are second-most among Triple-A teams behind Albuquerque's 134 runs scored. However, the Isotopes have played one more game than the Comets, who had one game canceled due to weather earlier this month...During the team's five-game winning streak, OKC has scored 65 runs on 76 hits, including four games scoring 10 or more runs. The team is batting .378 (76-for-201) with 32 extra-base hits and is 32-for-80 (.400) with RISP. With two outs, the Comets are 40-for-82 (.488) and have scored 40 runs, including all six of the team's runs in last night's series opener...OKC has registered at least one inning of four-plus runs in 11 of the last 13 games and scored six runs in the sixth inning Tuesday. It was the third different six-run inning over the last two games and fourth inning of at least six runs in the last four games.

Freestyle: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Alex Freeland went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base last night. He has hit safely in each of his last five games, batting .500 (12-for-24) with five extra-base hits and 13 RBI...In his six games with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeland is 12-for-28 (.429) with 13 RBI and nine runs scored and is now 12-for-21 following an 0-for-7 start...During the week of May 12-17, Freeland's 11 RBI, three homers and .920 SLG all led the league, while his 23 total bases and two triples were tied for most and his 1.384 OPS ranked second. He joined James Tibbs III (March 31-April 5) as the second Comet to win PCL Player of the Week this season...In 33 games with the Dodgers this season, Freeland had 23 hits, including two homers, with eight RBI.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald boosted his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-3 night Tuesday, including a double, walk, RBI and run scored. During the stretch, Fitzgerald is 12-for-29 (.414) with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI. He's collected at least one RBI in six of the eight games as well as in three straight...He's currently tied with Noah Miller for the longest active hitting streak by a Comets player.

Miller Time: Noah Miller extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games Tuesday night with a RBI single and run scored. He is 13-for-35 (.371) with two doubles, two triples, two homers and nine RBI during the stretch...He is one game away from matching a career-high nine game streak recorded May 18-28, 2024 with High-A Great Lakes...Miller has tallied at least one RBI in five straight games (7 RBI), which is tied for the team's longest active RBI streak with Alex Freeland.

Pitching Prowess: The Comets pitching staff held the Aces scoreless through eight innings last night and allowed a season-low one walk for the third time as well as in a second straight game. Oklahoma City pitchers also struck out 10 batters yesterday, marking the 13th time in the last 19 games the staff has reached double-figures (181 K)...Cole Irvin (4-5) tossed his team-best fourth quality start for the Comets last night, firing 6.0 scoreless frames with four hits and a season-high six strikeouts in the win. The Comets have received consecutive starts of 6.0 innings for the first time this season after Logan Allen also logged 6.0 IP Sunday in Albuquerque.

Chuck Wagon: Chuckie Robinson had Tuesday off, but went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a homer and six RBI Sunday. The catcher set a new career high in hits and recorded his first career game with three extra-base hits. He also notched at least six RBI for the second time in his career and first time since 2018 with High-A Buies Creek (HOU)...He became the second OKC player this season with a five-hit game, joining Hyeseong Kim March 28 against Albuquerque in OKC and is the 10th player in the PCL this season to have a five-hit game...He is the fourth Comets player to finish with six RBI or more in a game and the first since Tyler Fitzgerald also recorded six RBI May 8 against Salt Lake.

The Third Degree: Over the last five games, James Tibbs III is 9-for-18 with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, 10 runs and 10 walks. He has reached base in 19 of his last 27 plate appearances with nine hits and 10 walks...This season, Tibbs leads the PCL with 28 extra-base hits, 106 total bases, 46 runs scored, 15 doubles and 34 walks.

Around the Horn: Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment last night and went 1-for-4 with a RBI triple. Hernández is now 7-for-30 (.233) with two doubles, one triple and three RBI in nine games with the Comets...Ryan Fitzgerald's team season-high 12-game hitting streak came to an end last night. During his career-best hititng streak, he went 17-for-55 (.309) with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch...Ryan Ward has 455 career hits with OKC and ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits and is now seven hits away from Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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