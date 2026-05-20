Bowen Hits Inside-The-Park Home Run in Tuesday Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express with a 10-7 win Tuesday night. It was the Chihuahuas' second straight win, after Sunday's victory at Salt Lake.

El Paso center fielder Jase Bowen hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning, his team-leading 11th homer of the season. It was the 11th inside-the-park home run in Chihuahuas history and the first since Tirso Ornelas hit one in Sacramento on May 28, 2025. Bowen reached base in all five plate appearances Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with two walks. Second baseman Pablo Reyes also had three hits Tuesday.

Alek Jacob pitched two perfect relief innings for El Paso in his first game back since being optioned by San Diego. David Morgan pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second Triple-A save of the season. El Paso's bullpen set down the final 10 Round Rock batters of the game.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 7, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (05/19/2026)

Team Records: Round Rock (16-30), El Paso (22-24)

Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 2.16) vs. El Paso LHP Fernando Sanchez (0-0, 2.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 10 Round Rock 7 - Tuesday

WP: Jacob (4-0)

LP: Supak (1-3)

S: Morgan (2)

Time: 3:03

Attn: 4,863







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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