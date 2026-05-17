Moore Hits Walk-off Single for the Bees Saturday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Christian Moore hit a game-ending single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to give the Salt Lake Bees a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. El Paso had scored twice in the top of the ninth to tie the game. The Bees have won four of the first five games in the series.

Chihuahuas starter Evan Fitterer allowed only one run in six innings, tying JP Sears for the longest start by an El Paso pitcher this year. El Paso designated hitter Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and has a .450 on-base percentage with three RBIs in the first five games of the series.

Third baseman José Miranda went 3-for-4 with a double. Jase Bowen and Samad Taylor had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas turned double plays to end three consecutive innings from the second through the fourth.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Bees 5 Final Score (05/16/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (20-24), Salt Lake (20-23)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-2, 8.27) vs. Salt Lake LHP Sam Aldegheri (1-3, 7.77). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2026

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