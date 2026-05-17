Comets Blast off with Freeland and Suwinski's Home-Run Trio

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Led by three combined homers from Alex Freeland and Jack Suwinski, the Oklahoma City Comets powered their way to a 10-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets (23-20) plated the first run with an RBI single from Noah Miller in the fourth inning. OKC added four runs in the fifth inning when James Tibbs III hit a RBI single and Suwinski followed with a three-run homer to make it 5-0. Albuquerque (25-19) got two of those tallies back on a Vimael Machín homer in the bottom of the fifth, but Freeland answered with his own two-run blast in the sixth inning extend the lead to 7-2. The Comets strung together three straight hits with two outs in the seventh inning, capped with a two-run double by Eliezer Alfonzo. Freeland pummeled his second home run of the night with a solo dinger in the eighth inning to wrap up the scoring.

Of Note -The Comets have won each of the last three games and are now a season-best three games over .500 at 23-20...During the three-game win streak, the Comets have outscored the Isotopes, 39-13, including 27-3 over the last two games.

-For the second time this season, the Comets have scored at least 10 runs in three straight games, also doing so March 28-31.

-Alex Freeland went deep in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and eighth innings and finished 3-for-5 with three RBI. He has three home runs over the last two games, and over his last three games, Freeland is 8-for-15 with 10 RBI...Saturday marked the fifth multi-home game by a Comet this year and Freeland's first multi-homer game since May 27, 2025 with Oklahoma City at Las Vegas.

-Jack Suwinski also homered in a second straight game, belting a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Suwinski has seven RBI over the last two games and moved into a tie for the team lead with 11 home runs this season.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games - the longest by a Comet this season. Fitzgerald is 16-for-52 (.308) with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch....He's matched his career-best 11 game hit streak from April 8-20, 2019, with High-A Salem (BOS).

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 with two walks. He played a full game for the first time while also making his first start in center field...Hernández is now 5-for-22 with a double and one RBI in seven games with the Comets.

Next Up: The Comets will play for a road series victory against Albuquerque Sunday starting at 2:35 p.m. CT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2026

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