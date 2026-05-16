Aviators Host Albuquerque Isotopes in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 19-24

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fourth homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, May 19-24. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The fourth homestand will feature two games: Tuesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 21. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators, 21-20 overall under '25 PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, are currently on a Northern Nevada six-game road trip. The series against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will conclude on Sunday, May 17 at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aviators are in their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 148 games (75-home; 73-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 19: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, May 20: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, May 21: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, May 22: *Youth Paw Patrol Widget Cap Night

Saturday, May 23: STAR WARS Night

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

2026 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2026 Promotional Schedule.

DANA EVANS, LAS VEGAS ACES, CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH (THURSDAY, MAY 21):

Dana Evans, Las Vegas Aces, is scheduled for the ceremonial first pitch. She has played five seasons in the WNBA with Dallas (2021), Chicago (2021-24) and is in her second campaign with Las Vegas (2025 - present). She is a two-time WNBA Champion with Chicago Sky (2021) and the Aces (2025). Dana was named to the 2021 WNBA All-Rookie Team and was selected No. 13 overall (second round) by Dallas in the '21 WNBA Draft from University of Louisville. The two-time All-American guard was the 2020 and 2021 ACC Player of the Year.

2026 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 21 dates, Las Vegas total is 145,495 (1st in Triple-A) for an average of 6,928 with four sellouts. The season-high crowd was 12,390 on Clark County Night vs. Salt Lake on April 25. It marked the largest crowd in Las Vegas Ballpark history. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,223,768. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over seven seasons (2019, 2021-26) is 3,222,757 which includes 108 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (May 24, June 7, June 21, July 12) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 26, August 9, August 16, August 30, September 13) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $60.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $45.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $31.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $24.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Sections 101 & 121: $27.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $27.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $17.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $60.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for nine seasons (2017-19, 2021-26). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2026, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 12 Tuesday home games.

Albuquerque's roster features three of the Top 10 prospects in the Rockies organization, according to Baseball America, entering the 2026 season: infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon (No. 2); infielder/outfielder Cole Carrigg (No. 6): has appeared in 40 games and leads the PCL in batting average (.364) and stolen bases (26) and left-handed pitcher Welinton Herrera (No. 10).

Infielder Vimael Machín is also a member of the Isotopes. In 2026, has appeared in 32 games and is batting .347 (4th/PCL).

He played in two seasons with Triple-A Las Vegas (2021-22) and in parts of three Major League seasons with Oakland (2020-22) and Baltimore (2025). He has appeared in 116 career Major League games and has batted .204 (67-for-329) with 14 doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI.

Outfielder Drew Avans is also a member of the Isotopes. He played in one season with the Aviators in 2025 and made his Major League debut '25 with the Athletics and Milwaukee and appeared in a total of eight games.

The Isotopes manager is Pedro Lopez. He was the manager of Triple-Las Vegas 51s, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, in 2017.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will then embark on a Pacific Northwest road trip and face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The six-game series will run from Tuesday-Sunday, May 26-31 at Cheney Stadium.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2026

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