Aviators Host St. Paul Saints in Interleague Play in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 5-10 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host the St. Paul Saints, Triple-Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in the opener of the six-game interleague (International League) series on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The third homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, May 5-10. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The third homestand will feature three games: Wednesday-Thursday-Friday, May 6-7-8. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators, 17-12 overall under '25 PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, are currently on a Pacific Northwest six-game road trip. The series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will conclude on Sunday, May 3.

The Aviators are in their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 148 games (75-home; 73-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 5: Cinco de Mayo/Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, May 6: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, May 7: Ohana Night/$2.00 Beer Night

Friday, May 8: Fireworks/Princess Night

Saturday, May 9: *Aviators Concert T-Shirt Night

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

2026 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2026 Promotional Schedule.

2026 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 15 dates, Las Vegas total is 107,986 (1st in Triple-A) for an average of 7,199 with four sellouts. The season-high crowd was 12,390 on Clark County Night vs. Salt Lake on April 25. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,186,259. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over seven seasons (2019, 2021-26) is 3,185,248 which includes 108 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (May 10, May 24, June 7, June 21, July 12) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 26, August 9, August 16, August 30, September 13) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $60.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $45.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $31.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $24.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Sections 101 & 121: $27.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $27.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $17.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $60.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for nine seasons (2017-19, 2021-26). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2026, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 12 Tuesday home games.

St. Paul Saints' roster features five of the Top 10 prospects in the Twins organization, according to Baseball America, entering the 2026 season: Top prospect: outfielder Walker Jenkins; outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 2); shortstop/third baseman Kaelen Culpepper (No. 3); left-handed pitcher Kendry Rojas (No. 8) and outfielder Gabby Gonzalez (No. 10).

Right-handed pitchers Matt Bowman and Drew Smith are also members of the St. Paul Roster. Bowman played with Triple-A Las Vegas 51s, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, for two seasons (2014-15). Smith also played with the 51s in 2018.

Bowman has played in parts of seven Major League seasons with St. Louis (2016-18), Cincinnati (2019), New York Yankees (2023), Minnesota (2024), Baltimore (2024-25), Seattle (2024) and Arizona (2024). He has appeared in 231 career games and has posted an 8-14 record with two saves and a 4.38 ERA (240.2 IP/194 SO). Smith has played in parts of six Major League seasons with the New York Mets (2018, 2020-24). He has appeared in 191 games and has posted a 12-13 record with five saves and a 3.48 ERA (196.1 IP/202 SO).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will then embark to Northern Nevada to face intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field from Tuesday-Sunday, May 12-17.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

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