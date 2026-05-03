Chupacabras' Comeback Falls Short to Cielo Azul, 8-7

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Oklahoma City jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second with a trio of runs. RF Jack Suwinski singled and 2B Austin Gauthier reached on a fielder's choice before coming around to score on CF Michael Siani's double. C Chuckie Robinson knocked in Siani on an RBI single to give the visitors an early 3-0 edge.

SS Noah Miller extended Cielo Azul's lead in the third with a solo home run to grow the lead to four.

The Chupacabras cut the deficit in the bottom of the third. SS Cam Cauley and 1B Jonah Bride recorded back-to-back singles DH Justin Foscue drove in Cauley, and RF Aaron Zavala followed with an RBI single to drive in Bride to cut the Oklahoma City advantage to two. C Cooper Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Foscue and make it a 4-3 game.

Round Rock tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. After back-to-back walks to Bride and LF Trevor Hauver, Bride came around to score on a throwing error by Robinson and tied the game at four.

Oklahoma City quickly regained the lead in the sixth with another three-run inning. Gauthier doubled to score two runners and Robinson followed with another RBI single to drive in another run, giving Cielo Azul a 7-4 edge.

The Chupacabras trimmed the Cielo Azul lead to two in the bottom half of the inning. Bride and Hauver worked back-to-back walks for the second time in the game, and Bride scored from second on a throwing error from 3B Tyler Fitzgerald.

Round Rock added a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single from Bride but could not find the tying run and fall 7-6 on Saturday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Comets claimed the series with their 7-5 win...they hold a 4-1 lead with a game left in the 6-game set at Dell Diamond...the Express are now 3-8 against Oklahoma City this season...are 6 games below .500 for the 1st time since 4/19, when they were 7-13 between their doubleheader against El Paso.

IRELAND: LHP Thomas Ireland (ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO, 52 pitches, 31 strikes) made his fourth appearance of the season on Saturday night... tossed a career-high six strikeouts at the Triple-A level... pitched a season-high 3.1 innings... only run allowed was a solo home run to SS Noah Miller...first home run he has allowed in minor league ball since May 3, 2025 while playing for Single-A Hickory.

CAULEY: INF Cam Cauley (2-5, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 R) is slashing .368/.478/.421 through five games against Oklahoma City...leads the Express in runs (5) and hits (7) in that span... tied with OF Trevor Hauver for the team-lead in walks (22)...has appeared in a team-high 30 games.

NOTES: OF Trevor Hauver walked three times on Saturday night... the second time he has done so this season... fifth time with Round Rock...the Express drew a season-high 13 walks at the plate...also tied the 2026 PCL-high (LV vs. OKC on 3/31 and ABQ vs. ELP on 5/1)...Round Rock's 13 strikeouts on Saturday are 1 shy of a season-high when they struck out 14 times on 4/1 vs. GWN...also marks the 5th time the Express have been punched out 13 times.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, May 3 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

GAME 32 | HOME GAME 17 | SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2026

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

CIELO AZUL DE OKLAHOMA CITY (16-16) 7 12 2

CHUPACARBAS DE ROUND ROCK (13-19) 6 7 0

WP: RHP Paul Gervase (2-0, 3.97) FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 5,808

LP: RHP Austin Bergner (0-2, 6.75) GAME TIME: 3:27

SV: RHP Keynan Middleton (2) TEMPERATURE: 70 degrees, Clear

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Noah Miller (OKC) 3 3 0 0 3-2 352 feet / 92.9 mph LF Berm

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

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Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

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