Express Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Durham

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Express struck first for the first time this series with a run in the first. The E-Train loaded the bases for 1B Jonah Bride, who hit a sacrifice fly to score 2B Cam Cauley for the game's first run and gave Round Rock a 1-0 edge.

The E-Train added another run in the second when DH Dairon Blanco scored on a groundout by RF Aaron Zavala to make it a 2-0 advantage.

Durham evened the game in the fifth with a pair of runs. C Tatem Levins singled and RF Brock Jones followed with a walk to reach base. Levins came around to score on an RBI single by DH Gavin Lux. Lux was caught stealing second base, but Jones scored on the throw, tying the game at two.

With two outs in the eighth, SS Michael Helman doubled and came around to score on a single by Bride, regaining the one-run lead for the Express.

Durham wasted no time and tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. CF Homer Bush Jr. singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by RHP Ryan Brasier. 3B Cooper Kinney drove in Bush Jr. with an RBI single, evening the game at three.

In the bottom of the ninth, Durham drew three consecutive walks to load the bases. Bush Jr. worked a walk to score Jones from third to give Durham the walk-off victory.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express dropped their eighth straight on Friday night... have fallen in all four games against Durham to start the series... Durham secured a series win and the E-Train drop to 2-5 in their seven series.

CORNIELL: RHP Jose Corniell (ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 62 pitches, 42 strikes) made his first start of the season at any level... generated a 39% (14-36) whiff rate... first start for the Express since September 20, 2025, against Sacramento, where he allowed one run in four innings of work...struck out at least four batters in each of his three appearances last season.

BRIDE: 1B Jonah Bride Went 1-for-3 and drove in two of the three Express runs on Friday night...hit his third sacrifice fly of the season in the first inning ... snapped a four-game hitless streak with a single in the eighth... leads all Express hitters with 25 RBIs.

THOMPSON: RHP Mason Thompson (ND, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 10 pitches, 8 strikes) made his 13th appearance on the season for the Express... 11th outing this year not allowing a run... fifth outing with at least two strikeouts and not allowing a hit.

NOTES: Round Rock falls to 1-20 when scoring fewer than five runs... 2-13 in one-run games... have not won a game when scoring three runs or less (0-17).

NEXT GAME: Saturday, May 9 at Durham FIRST PITCH: 5:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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