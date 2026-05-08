Express Drop Pitcher's Duel, 2-1

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Durham nabbed an early advantage with a run on two hits in the bottom of the first. Leadoff man SS Carson Williams got aboard with a triple and came home on a 2B Gavin Lux single for a 1-0 lead.

In his Triple-A debut and first start of the season, Bulls RHP Ty Johnson held the Express scoreless in 3.1 innings of work.

C Dom Keegan added another run for Durham with a solo homer in the seventh. Keegan's fifth round-tripper of the season made it a 2-0 edge.

In the top half of the eighth, Round Rock scratched a run across to avoid a shutout. RF Aaron Zavala sent a double off the wall in left for his fourth base hit in as many at-bats. A pitch later, LF Trevor Hauver dropped a single into left and Zavala came home. The Express trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Durham RHP Jonathan Heasley struck out the side in order in the top half of the ninth, giving the Bulls their fourth straight win on Thursday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now a season-high 10 games below .500...are on a 7-game losing streak...have lost 9 of their last 10...7-game losing streak is the longest of the season and longest since 8/30 - 9/6/2024...are 7.5 games back with a Triple-A worst 13-23 record.

RHP TREY SUPAK: (L, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO, 80 pitches, 54 strikes) took the loss in his 8th outing and 7th start of the season...Supak allowed a triple and an RBI single to the first two batters in the bottom of the 1st...after 2B Gavin Lux's RBI single, Supak retired 11 consecutive batters...walked 1 in the 5th, and sat down his final 6 batters faced in order...struck out a season-high 8 batters, his most since 9/14/25 at Sugar Land.

RF AARON ZAVALA: went 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored...responsible for the E-Train's lone extra-base hit and run...his 4 hits are a Triple-A career-high...has recorded 4 hits in 2 other professional games (with Single-A Down East on 9/7/2021 and Double-A Frisco on 8/27/2025).

NOTES: Round Rock is 2-12 in one-run games with 10 of the losses coming on the road...are 9-8 when holding opponents to 5 runs or less...in 2025, went 58-10 when holding opponents to 5 runs or less.

NEXT GAME: Friday, May 8 at Durham FIRST PITCH: 5:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

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