Youth Baseball & Softball Pitch, Hit & Run Event Coming to South Jordan

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees are excited to announce the upcoming Pitch, Hit & Run youth sports event, a free program designed to create a safe, fun and competitive environment for kids to stay active while learning and developing baseball and softball skills in their local communities.

Pitch, Hit & Run is open to children ages 7-14 and features three core skill-based competitions that are fundamental to the game of baseball and softball:

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Pitch - Accuracy and control of throwing -

Hit - Distance and power off a tee -

Run - Speed from home to first base

Athletes will have their performances measured and recorded in each category. Based on results, participants may advance from a local event to a Team Championship, and ultimately to the Finals, providing a pathway for youth athletes to showcase their abilities at higher levels of competition.

Participants will compete in both baseball and softball divisions, grouped by age:

Baseball Division

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7-8 Age Division -

9-10 Age Division -

11-12 Age Division -

13-14 Age Division

Softball Division

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7-8 Age Division -

9-10 Age Division -

11-12 Age Division -

13-14 Age Division

Event Format & Skill StationsPitch - Accuracy Challenge

Athletes will be evaluated on throwing accuracy into a designated strike zone.

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Baseball throwing distance: 45 feet -

Softball throwing distance: 35 feet -

Strike zone target positioned 20 inches from the ground -

Throws take place in a controlled bullpen-style setup using cones or markers

Hit - Distance Challenge

Participants will hit a ball off a tee to measure distance and power.

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Tee placed in right and left field hitting areas -

All hits directed toward center field -

Distance measured for scoring

Run - Speed Challenge

Athletes will be timed on base-running speed.

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90-foot straight sprint from home to first base -

Clearly marked start and finish lines for accuracy -

Event may be conducted on any safe, flat surface

The Pitch, Hit & Run event is supported by the Fun at Bat program, which continues to grow across the region. The Fun at Bat program has reached a total of 118 schools registered with the Salt Lake Bees as the closest affiliate, impacting 60,207 students overall. In 2025 alone, 88 schools registered and 47,008 students participated. The program spans 24 school districts and 10 charter schools across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, and in 2025 it ranked No. 1 in the Pacific Coast League and No. 2 across all of MiLB and MLB/MiLB combined for school participation.

Participation in Pitch, Hit & Run is completely free, but advance registration is required.

The deadline to register is May 9, with limited availability.

Register here: https://saltlakebees.leagueapps.com/events/4956364







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

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