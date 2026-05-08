Comets Do Enough Damage in Fourth to Top Salt Lake

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A five-run fourth inning fueled the Oklahoma City Comets to a 6-5 win against the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After Salt Lake (15-21) brought home a run in the first inning, Ryan Ward tied the game for Oklahoma City with a RBI double in the bottom of the first. The Bees retook the lead in the third inning on a fielder's choice, but the Comets (19-17) fought back with a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, including an opposite field three-run homer from Ryan Fitzgerald. The Bees scored two runs in the sixth inning to cut the Comets' lead to, 6-4, before making it a one-run game in the eighth inning on a RBI single from Zach Humphreys. The Bees loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning with two outs before OKC pitcher Wyatt Mills forced a flyout to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City took a 2-1 series lead and has won back-to-back games against the Bees as the Comets have now won six of the last seven games...The Comets have tied their season-high mark at two games above .500 overall and Oklahoma City has also won consecutive home games for the first time since April 21-22.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk and three RBI. He has recorded a hit and RBI in each of his last five games as he belted his second homer of the series to bring his season total to four homers. Across his last five games, Fitzgerald is hitting 8-for-23 with one double, two homers and 10 RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, making his second start with Oklahoma City. Playing five innings at third base for a second straight game, Hernández finished 1-for-3 at the plate and started one of the Comets' four double plays in the field. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is on the Dodgers' 60-day IL.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to five games, matching Ryan Fitzgerald for the team's longest active streak. Recording his lone hit on a RBI double in the first inning, Ward is now 6-for-18 with one double, one homer, seven RBI and seven walks in his last five games.

-Oklahoma City set a season-high with four double plays turned. Each double play was started by a different Comets player - Austin Gauthier, Kiké Hernández, Noah Miller and Jerming Rosario...The last time OKC turned four double plays in a game was Aug. 29, 2025 against Memphis.

-The Comets scored all five of their runs with two outs in the fourth inning Wednesday, and over the last two games against the Bees, 12 of the Comets' 18 runs have all scored with two outs.

-The Comets improved to 9-3 in one-run games with the win.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Bees at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Postgame fireworks are scheduled to follow the game presented by Newcastle Casino. Gates open at 6 p.m. and a pregame concert featuring After School Special will entertain fans at the newly renovated Mickey Mantle Plaza. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

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