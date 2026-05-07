OKC Comets Game Notes - May 7, 2026

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (15-20) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (18-17)

Game #36 of 150/First Half #36 of 75/Home #18 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Brett Kerry (1-2, 8.48) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (2-4, 3.62)

Thursday, May 7, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek back-to-back wins and the series lead when they continue their home series against the Salt Lake Bees at 6:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The six-game series is tied, 1-1, and the Comets improved to 5-1 in their last six games with a win Wednesday.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored seven runs over the third and fourth innings on the way to a 12-5 win against the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake scored the first two runs of the game in the second and third innings before Oklahoma City fought back with a four-run bottom of the third, highlighted by run-scoring doubles from Austin Gauthier and Zach Ehrhard to take a 4-2 lead. The Comets scored three more runs in the fourth inning on doubles from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski, extending their lead to 7-2. Salt Lake got back on the board with a two-run sixth inning to cut OKC's lead to 7-4. The Comets scored four runs over the sixth and seventh innings, including Tibbs' fourth hit of the day on a RBI double, to make it an 11-4 lead. Both teams traded runs in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (2-4) is set to make his team-leading eighth start with OKC...In his last start, May 1 at Round Rock, Irvin earned the win after tossing 5.0 innings while allowing one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts...On the season, Irvin owns a 3.62 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and .287 BAA in his first seven starts. Entering today, Irvin leads qualified PCL pitchers in ERA and starts (tied) while ranking fourth in innings (37.1)...Irvin owns each of OKC's three quality starts this season, but the team is 1-2 in those games...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP.

Against the Bees: 2026: 1-1 2025: 7-5 All-time: 87-76 At OKC: 45-37

The Comets and Bees meet for the first of two six-game sets this season with this week being the lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Comets took five of six on the road, but the Bees won four of six games in OKC...At the plate, James Outman racked up a team-high 12 hits in just six games and Ryan Ward led the team with three homers. Landon Knack tossed a pair of quality starts (1-1, 3.46 ERA)...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 48-31 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series. However, the Bees have won five of the last eight meetings - all in OKC...Going back to 2024, the road team is 14-5 over the last 19 games between the squads.

May Flowers: With a win tonight, the 18-17 Comets can equal their season-best mark of two games above .500 (9-7; 3-1)...Oklahoma City is now 5-1 over the last six games and 6-2 over the last eight games...A win tonight would also give the Comets back-to-back home wins for the first time since April 21-22 against Tacoma as OKC is just 1-5 over the last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after starting the season 8-3 at home.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III finished yesterday's game 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored, marking the third time this season he's tallied four hits in one game. Tibbs became the third Comets hitter in four games with a four-hit day. He entered Wednesday's game 3-for-23 over his previous five games...Tibbs leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits and 91 total bases, while his 34 runs rank second. His 13 doubles lead all Triple-A players, while his 11 home runs are tied for second-most among Triple-A players and lead the PCL.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski ended Wednesday's game 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two walks. The outfielder has collected an extra-base hit in 10 of his last 11 games, including nine straight games April 24-May 3. During the 11-game stretch, Suwinski is 18-for-42 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI...Since April 10 (23 G), he leads the PCL with eight homers, 24 RBI, 18 extra-base hits, 10 doubles, .802 SLG, 1.302 OPS, 28 runs and 65 total bases while batting .383 (31-for-81).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald doubled, recorded a RBI and scored a run Wednesday as he has driven in a run in each of his first four May games and has seven RBI to start the month...He is 7-for-20 through his first four games of May...Fitzgerald has 51 hits overall this season, becoming the first player in the Minors to reach 50 hits this season. His 33 RBI are fourth-most in the Minors and he is the first PCL player to reach at least 30 RBI this season, while his 75 total bases are tied for second-most in all of the Minors.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward reached base four times for a second consecutive game, going 1-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and three runs scored Wednesday. He has seven walks, four hits and six RBI over the last three games, reaching base in 11 of 16 plate appearances...Ward has hit safely in four consecutive games (5-for-14) and in eight of his last nine games (9-for-35)...His 27 RBI this season are tied for second-most among Comets players and tied for third-most in the league overall. His 24 walks are also tied for third-mot in the PCL...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (345) and leads the Minors this decade with 152 HR, 510 RBI, 456 runs and 1,325 total bases...At 446 career hits with OKC, he is two shy of tying for second-place all-time during the Bricktown era (Kelly Dransfeldt, 1998-2002; 448 H)

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City tallied a season-high seven doubles Wednesday as five different players finished the game with a double, including two each from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski. The last time OKC had seven or more doubles in a game was Aug. 3, 2025 also against the Bees in OKC...Yesterday the Comets scored 12 runs, hitting double-digit runs for the second time in three games. The Comets have now scored seven or more runs in five consecutive games, totaling 44 runs...OKC recorded 13 hits Wednesday for their highest total since April 17 in Albuquerque (13 H). The Comets have recorded 12 or more hits in three of the last four games, batting .292 (42-for-144)...The Comets have benefitted from 22 walks in the last two games and 30 walks over the last three games. This the third instance during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005) OKC has drawn at least 10 walks in back-to-back games, with the last occurrence April 24-25, 2024 at Albuquerque. However, it's the first time the team has taken at least 11 free passes in both games.

Way of the K: The Comets recorded 12 strikeouts Wednesday and have finished with at least 12 K's in three of the last four games and with double-digit K's in six of the last nine games...The Comets' 95 strikeouts over the last nine games are the most among Triple-A teams. Prior to the recent stretch, the Comets' 185 strikeouts through the first 26 games of the season ranked 29th out of 30 Triple-A teams.

Two to Tango: Yesterday the OKC offense went 7-for-15 with two outs, scoring seven of their 12 runs. The team entered yesterday having batted just .134 (13-for-97) with two outs over the previous nine games, including 1-for-19 in the two games prior...On the other hand, Salt Lake went 6-for-16 with four runs and is off to a 12-for-31 (.387) start this series with two down...The pitching staffs of OKC (.283) and Salt Lake (.306) own the two-highest opponent batting averages with two outs in the PCL.

Around the Horn: The Comets have gone 1-1 through the first two games in six of their seven series. When seeking to take a 2-1 lead, they have gone 2-3 in Game 3...Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 Wednesday with a double, RBI, two walks and scored three runs. The infielder extended his hitting streak to five games (6-for-18). Today is his 27th birthday...Eliezer Alfonzo went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two walks Wednesday to extend to a 13-game on-base streak. The catcher has also recorded a hit in 12 of his last 13 contests, going 13-for-45 (.289). He has picked up at least one RBI in six of his last seven games (8 RBI).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - May 7, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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