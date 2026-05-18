OKC Comets Turn the Clock to the 2000s for Y2K Weekend in Upcoming Home Slate

Published on May 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark catches the millennium bug this weekend as part of the Oklahoma City Comets' six-game home series against the Reno Aces Tuesday through Sunday.

The Comets open the series at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow with $2 Tuesday. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products.

The series continues against the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate with 6:35 p.m. games Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to Thursday night's game, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz from the Halloweentown movie franchise will be on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch courtesy of GalaxyCon.

Y2K Weekend then takes over Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday through Sunday. Enjoy nostalgia from the turn of the century during this entire weekend dedicated to the early 2000s.

The throwback celebration starts at 7:05 p.m. on a Fireworks Friday with postgame fireworks presented by Air Comfort Solutions. The Comets also continue the impactful INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series with the second honoree of the 2026 season. The series celebrates Oklahomans who have overcome significant health challenges and provides a symbolic end to their adversity with a home run "lap" around the bases during an in-game ceremony.

Get to the ballpark early Saturday as gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Comets bucket hat. The 6:05 p.m. contest will mark the Comets first Future All-Stars Night of the season presented by Delta Dental. Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16.

Y2K weekend concludes with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch on a Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for all Sunday games. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros. The series finale also features Rookie League Night presented by Casey's, Academy Sports + Outdoors and M-D Building Products as players and coaches from the Comets Rookie League will take the field for a pregame parade and recognition.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2026

OKC Comets Turn the Clock to the 2000s for Y2K Weekend in Upcoming Home Slate - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.