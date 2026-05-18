Dane Dunning Tabbed Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Dane Dunning dominated the Sugar Land lineup on May 13, earning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for May 11-17, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Dunning, 31, threw 5.0 shutout innings against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out four on 81 pitches, including a season-high 51 strikes. He worked around two-out singles in the first and second innings. After issuing a one-out walk in the third inning, he retired the final eight hitters he faced. His start last Wednesday was his first appearance of the season in which he did not allow a run. His start was the fifth of at least 5.0 shutout innings by a Rainiers pitcher this season, tied for the most in the league.

In eight starts this season, Dunning is 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA (22ER/34.1 IP), striking out 29 with 16 walks. He is Tacoma's second award winner of the season, joining Gabe Mosser, who was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for April. The Rainiers received three Pitcher of the Week awards in 2025.

The Rainiers return to action on Tuesday at Salt Lake for a six-game series with the Bees, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 PM (PT). The Rainiers return to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, for a 6:05 PM first pitch against the Las Vegas Aviators.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2026

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