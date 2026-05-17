Tacoma Falls, 6-3, in Extra Innings on Saturday Night

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (21-23) lost 6-3 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-24) in extra innings on Saturday. Gabe Mosser tossed 5.2 innings of shutout baseball and Brennen Davis led the offense with two doubles and two RBI.

Tacoma struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colt Emerson reached first on a fielding error to lead off the inning and advanced to third when Brennen Davis ripped a double 104.5 mph into the left field corner for the first Rainiers hit of the night. Victor Labrada was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. After Brian O'Keefe lined out, Carson Taylor reached on a fielder's choice, plating Emerson from third to make it 1-0 Rainiers.

Tacoma added on a pair in the fifth inning. Colin Davis and Brock Rodden jump-started the offense with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Emerson smacked the third single of the inning into shallow right field, loading the bases with one away. Then, Brennen Davis yanked his second double of the game down the left field line, bringing Colin Davis and Rodden around to score, making it 3-0.

Gabe Mosser was relieved in the top of the sixth inning after tossing 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed only one hit and three walks while striking out three.

Sugar Land got on the board in the seventh inning. Cavan Biggio and Jack Winkler worked back-to-back walks to lead off the frame. Then, Biggio advanced to third when Jax Biggers grounded into a fielder's choice. With runners on the corners and one down, Riley Unroe lined a double into the right-center field gap. Biggers hustled to third and Biggio trotted home to score the Space Cowboys' first run and make it 3-1. Then, Robinson Ortiz was called upon to keep Tacoma's lead intact. Daniel Johnson brought home Biggers with a sacrifice fly to right field, cutting the Rainiers lead to one.

Sugar Land tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Biggio (5) pulled a leadoff home run over the right field wall to even the score at 3-3. Tacoma failed to score in the home half of the frame, sending the game to extra innings.

The Space Cowboys took the lead in the top of the 10th inning. Daniel Johnson was the runner placed at second base and with one down, Kellen Strahm lined a single into center field and brought Johnson around to score, giving the Space Cowboys a 4-3 lead. Then, James Nelson lined a single into shallow left field, moving Strahm up to second. Strahm and Nelson pulled off a successful double steal and on a throwing error, Nelson hustled to third and Strahm came home to score, extending the lead to two. After Collin Price struck out, Nelson scored when Biggio beat out an infield single, making it 6-3 Sugar Land.

Tacoma entered the bottom of the frame needing three runs to force an 11th inning. The Rainiers got the tying run to the plate but failed to score, dropping game five of the six-game set by a score of 6-3.

Tacoma will attempt to secure a series victory in the finale against the Space Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. LHP Jhonathan Díaz will toe the rubber for Tacoma. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Brennen Davis smacked two doubles on Saturday night, the fifth time he has recorded two extra-base hits in a game this season...he finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI...it's his 12th multi-hit game of the season, the most by a Rainiers hitter...Davis' seven doubles in May are tied for the most in the PCL and his 10 extra-base hits ranks second-best.

INF Colt Emerson finished 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored, and a stolen base Saturday and has recorded a hit in 11 of his 14 games in May...since the start of the month, Emerson is tied for the second-most runs scored (13) in the PCL, and tied for the third-most RBI (13).

RHP Gabe Mosser tossed his second scoreless outing of the season Saturday with 5.2 IP while allowing only one hit and three walks while striking out three...his six starts of 5.0 IP or more with two-or-fewer runs allowed leads all PCL starting pitchers this season.

LHP Robinson Ortiz turned in another perfect outing in relief Saturday, tossing 0.2 innings in relief with a strike out...the southpaw has not allowed a run in 13 of his 15 outings this season...Ortiz's 1.69 ERA is tied with teammate Michael Rucker for the second-lowest in the PCL and fifth-lowest in Triple-A (min. 15 games).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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