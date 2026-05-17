Biggio's Late Blast Sparks 10-Inning Comeback Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







TACOMA, WA - After trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-24) earned a 6-3 extra-inning victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (21-23) on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium, Sugar Land's ninth extra-innings game of the season.

After three scoreless innings, Tacoma struck first in the fourth, capitalizing on an error, a double and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases before a groundout plated the game's first run and gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. Tacoma added on in the fifth, stringing together three singles and a double to score twice and extend its advantage to 3-0.

Sugar Land responded in the seventh when Cavan Biggio and Jack Winkler worked walks to put two runners aboard. Riley Unroe delivered with his seventh double of the season, a line drive to center field that brought home Sugar Land's first run. Daniel Johnson followed with a sacrifice fly to right, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

The Space Cowboys tied the game in the ninth when Biggio launched his fifth home run of the season, extending his on-base streak to 11 games and evening the score at 3-3.

Sugar Land took control in the 10th as Kellen Strahm singled home the go-ahead run before James Nelson reached on a single. The pair of Strahm and Nelson executed a double steal, and a throwing error allowed Strahm to race in and score an insurance run. Biggio added an RBI single to cap a three-run frame and give the Space Cowboys a 6-3 lead. RHP Anthony Maldonado (S, 2) held Tacoma scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to secure the comeback victory and snap its three-game skid.

NOTABLE:

- Cavan Biggio went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two RBI, and two walks extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Over that stretch, Biggio is batting 12-for-35 (.343) with one double, four home runs, 12 RBI, nine walks and five runs scored.

- James Nelson went 2-for-5 on Saturday night extending his on-base streak to 24 straight games which is the fourth longest streak in Space Cowboys history.

- James Nelson ties a single-game franchise record with three stolen bases in Saturday night's game... It was the first time that a Space Cowboy had stolen three bases in a game since Shay Whitcomb on June 27, 2024 vs. Tacoma and the fourth time Sugar Land had a runner steal three bases in a game.

- Saturday night was the largest comeback win of the season for Sugar Land as they charged back from 3-0 down after five innings. It is also the first time this season the Space Cowboys had trailed after eight innings and won.

The Space Cowboys wrap up their series with Tacoma on Sunday afternoon. RHP Brandon McPherson is scheduled to start against LHP Jhonthan Diaz for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.