Round Rock Drops Series Finale, 7-5

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

In the bottom of the first, Round Rock nabbed a 2-0 advantage with a two-run homer from 1B Nick Pratto.

The River Cats got on the board in the fifth inning. 1B Buddy Kennedy drew a one-out walk then 3B Osleivis Basabe roped a double down the third-base line, sending Kennedy around to score. Basabe's 107 mph double was the hardest hit baseball of the day, bringing Sacramento within one.

Round Rock tacked on three more in the bottom half of the fifth, doing all of their damage with two outs. RF Aaron Zavala tallied his third double of the week, ending Bivens' day. LHP Juan Sanchez came out of the bullpen and issued a walk to LF Trevor Hauver. CF Cam Cauley followed and belted a three-run homer on the first pitch of the at-bat. The Express led 5-1.

Sacramento stormed back with six runs in the top of the ninth. The River Cats recorded five consecutive singles that resulted in a pair of runs. Another run scored on a dropped fly ball to Zavala in right and Basabe cleared the bags with a three-run double to left. The River Cats held a 7-5 lead that would stand final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now a season-high 13 G below .500...have lost 4 G in a row, 7 of their last 10 and 12 of their last 15...are 7-17 at Dell Diamond...7-6 when recording 10+ hits and 13-9 when out-hitting opponents...10-3 when leading after the 8th...2-6 in series finales.

RHP AUSTIN BERGNER: (3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, SO, 50 pitches, 28 strikes) made his 2nd start and 6th appearance of the season on Sunday afternoon...retired the side in order in the 1st and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 2nd...gave up a pair of singles in the 3rd but did not allow a runner to score...has not allowed a run in his last 3 outings (6.1 IP), slicing his ERA from 6.75 to 3.46...threw 50+ pitches for the 3rd time this season.

1B NICK PRATTO: (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) homered in the bottom of the 1st to put the Express ahead 2-0...finished the series with a hit in each of his last 5 G...slashed .318/.375/.591 with 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB and 5 SO in the homestand against Sacramento...starting first baseman in all 6 G vs. the River Cats.

CF CAM CAULEY: went 3-for-4 with a HR, 2B, 3 RBI and 2 R...has recorded 3 hits in back-to-back games...was hitless in 5 straight entering Saturday night...is the 8th Round Rock batter with multiple extra-base hits in a game.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, May 19 at El Paso FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. MT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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