Round Rock Allows Six-Run Seventh as Sacramento Pulls Away Late

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The River Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first behind a DH Buddy Kennedy RBI double and a sacrifice fly off the bat of CF Grant McCray.

Round Rock got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from C Jose Herrera. The Express trailed 2-1 after five complete.

Sacramento responded with four runs in the sixth. C Drew Cavanaugh and SS Aeverson Arteaga each drove in two runs with their singles, extending their lead to 6-1.

The River Cats doubled their output in the next frame with six runs on six hits. McCray tallied an RBI single; Cavanaugh drove in two with his double and Arteaga recorded his first Triple-A homer with a three-run shot to left.

Round Rock was held scoreless through the final four frames, dropping game three of the series, 12-1.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

RHP JOSE CORNIELL: (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 63 pitches, 43 strikes) made his 2nd appearances (2 GS) of the season on Thursday night...surrendered a pair of runs on 3 hits in the 1st...in the next 4 frames, allowed 2 baserunners via a single and fielding error in the 5th...5.0 IP marks his longest outing since he threw 5.1 IP 9/13/25 at Sugar Land...is the 12th time a Round Rock starting pitcher did not issue a walk and the 6th to amass 5.0 IP when doing so...went to his fastball 63% of the time (40 pitches) and tallied 7 of his 12 whiffs on the heater.

OF GILBERTO CELESTINO: (2-for-3, BB) tallied his third multi-hit game of the season with singles in the 5th and the 7th...also drew a walk in the bottom of the 9th.

NOTES: The Express were held to 1 run or less for the 3rd time this month and 8th time this season...the 11-run loss is the second largest of the season (lost 14-1 vs. ELP on 4/15)...13 hits allowed is tied for the 2nd most from the Express this season (allowed 16 H on 4/15 vs. ELP).

NEXT GAME: Friday, May 15 vs. Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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