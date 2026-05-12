Express Drop Series Opener to River Cats, 9-2

Published on May 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sacramento created early traffic on the bases and loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning. DH Victor Bericoto grounded into a double play, scoring 2B Nate Furman from third, who singled to start the inning, giving the River Cats an early one-run edge.

The River Cats added some insurance runs in the top of the sixth. 3B Buddy Kennedy drove in a run with an RBI single, and RF Will Brennan followed with a two-run RBI single to make it a 4-0 lead.

The Express got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs. The E-Train loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch and consecutive walks. 3B Michael Helman worked a walk to score a run, and LF Trevor Hauver also drove in a run on a force-out at first to cut the deficit to two.

The visitors wasted no time and responded with four runs in the seventh. SS Osleivis Basabe led off the inning with a solo home run. C Daniel Susac drove in a run with an RBI single to regain the four-run advantage. Bericoto launched a two-run home run to bring the score to 8-2.

Round Rock broke the no-hit bid with a single by DH Jonah Bride in the seventh.

Sacramento added a run in the eighth on back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to seven.

The Express drew a trio of walks and recorded a single in the final two frames but could not plate a run, falling 9-2 in the series opener.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have lost 9 of their last 11 and 11 of their last 15 G...fall to 10 G below .500...are 6-13 at home...3-5 in series openers.

LHP AUSTIN GOMBER: (ND, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 3 SO, 91 pitches, 56 strikes) made his eighth start of the season... has tossed at least five innings in his last four starts... Despite earning the loss in three of his last four starts, he has thrown 22.1 IP while allowing 11 R on 18 H with a 4.43 ERA... In his previous five appearances, he had a 14.29 ERA, allowing 18 R on 23 H.

RHP CHRIS MARTIN: threw 0.2 innings out of the bullpen in his first appearance since April 14 with Texas...the rehabbing reliever was placed on the Rangers' 15-Day Injured List on April 15 with a right shoulder impingement...allowed 4 H, 4 ER and 2 HR without a walk or a strikeout.

OF Michael Helman: From Opening Day (3/27) to May 2nd, Helman averaged just .163 with 15 H in 92 AB, 7 RBIs and 30 SO...in 5 G since, slashing .444/.545/.833 with 8 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, and 3 BB. Helman has been on a tear in May, leading the Express in numerous categories, including RBIs (5), SLG (.556) and OPS (.943).

NOTES: Round Rock was held hitless through 5.0 innings for the first time this season...were held hitless through 4.0 innings last Wednesday (5/6) at Durham...2 hits ties a season-low (also 4/15 vs ELP)...marks the 13th game this season scoring 2 runs or less...0-13 in those contests and 0-7 at home... INF Cam Cauley drew a career-high 4 walks...6th game with multiple walks.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, May 13 vs. Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2026

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