OKC Comets Game Notes - May 12, 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (20-18) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (23-16)

Game #39 of 150/First Half #39 of 75/Home #21 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 6.91) vs. ABQ-RHP Erasmo Ramírez (0-0, 2.70)

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...Today marks the Comets' first game since Saturday night as the team's Sunday home finale against the Salt Lake Bees was canceled due to inclement weather at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets are 7-2 in their last nine games and 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored five unanswered runs late to come from behind in a 7-4 victory against the Salt Lake Bees Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake plated a run on a first-inning single, but Jack Suwinski tied the score in the third inning with a RBI single of his own. The teams traded runs in the fifth inning with the Comets tying the game at 2-2 on a RBI single from Tyler Fitzgerald. Salt Lake added two runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch and a solo homer from Jeimer Candelario to jump ahead, 4-2. The Comets tied the game with a two-run homer by Suwinski in the seventh inning and later took a 6-4 lead in the inning, bringing in a run on a wild pitch followed by a Noah Miller sacrifice fly. Fitzgerald added an insurance run in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly to put the Comets ahead, 7-4.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (1-2) is scheduled to start a series opener for a second straight week...Allen last pitched last Tuesday, matching his season-high 5.0 innings while allowing four runs on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts. He pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this season...Over seven appearances with OKC, Allen has a 6.91 ERA (22 ER in 28.2 IP), 2.13 WHIP and .325 BAA...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 4-5 2025: 10-8 All-time: 168-140 At ABQ: 76-80

The Comets are playing their third series in eight weeks against the league-leading Isotopes and Albuquerque has won four of the last five games between the teams...They most recently played April 14-19 at Isotopes Park with Albuquerque winning the series, 4-2. The series loss was OKC's first at Isotopes Park since May 20-25, 2021, ending a streak of six straight series without a loss in the Duke City (5-0-1)...The Comets won the season-opening series between the teams March 27-29 in OKC, 3-2...Through the first nine meetings of 2026, Ryan Fitzgerald racked up 14 hits and 12 RBI against the Isotopes, while James Tibbs III hit three homers and had 12 RBI alongside Zach Ehrhard's 12 RBI...The Comets won the 2025 series, 10-8, with eight of those games being decided by one run...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series...Even though they have lost four the last five games, since 2022, OKC is 26-16 over the last 42 games at Isotopes Park. That includes an 18-9 record across the last three seasons.

Sorry, Mom: Inclement weather spoiled the chance to play on Mother's Day. It marks the first time since April 29, 2025 vs. El Paso the Comets had a game postponed or canceled and the first time since June 22, 2023 vs. Las Vegas a game has been outright canceled since the Comets do not play Salt Lake again during the first half of the season.

May Flowers: The Comets have won eight of their last 11 games following a 3-8 stretch where they had fallen to three games below .500...At 20-18, they enter today tied for their season-best mark of two games above .500 (also 19-17; 9-7; 3-1), but the team has lost in the next game in each of the previous three chances to get to three games over .500...At 38 games, this is the longest it has taken OKC to notch 20 wins since 2021 (40 games)...OKC is 9-9 on the road this season, but has won four consecutive road games as well as five of the last six away from OKC. The Comets enter today 3-0 in road series openers.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald drove in two more runs Saturday, giving him eight RBI over the last two games. The infielder finished 1-for-2 with a single, two walks, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly...On Friday night, he hit his first two home runs of the season as he finished the game with six RBI, matching his career high. His previous six-RBI game occurred Aug. 6, 2021 with High-A Eugene (SF), when he went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle...He tallied his first multi-homer game since July 26, 2024 with San Francisco against Colorado and hit the fourth grand slam of his career...Entering Friday, Fitzgerald had been 1-for-15 over his first five games with OKC.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski finished Saturday's game 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base, giving him an extra-base hit in 12 of his last 14 games, including nine straight games April 24-May 3. During the 14-game stretch, Suwinski is 22-for-54 (.407) with eight doubles, five homers and 17 RBI...Since April 10 (26 G), he leads the PCL with 27 RBI, 20 extra-base hits, 11 doubles, .785 SLG, 1.272 OPS, 31 runs and is second with nine homers while batting .376 (35-for-93).

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored seven more runs Saturday and have scored at least six runs in eight consecutive games, totaling 64 runs to start the month of May - the second-most runs in the league to open the month. Including Saturday, the team has reached at least seven runs in seven of those eight games...Overall this season, OKC ranks third in the PCL with 241 runs scored and 43 home runs...The Comets have put together an inning of four-plus runs in six straight games and at least one three-run inning in eight straight games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald had Saturday off and enters today with the longest active hitting streak for the Comets at six games. He is 9-for-28 (.321) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch...This is his third time this season he has put together a season-best six-game hitting streak...Fitzgerald has 53 hits overall this season - tied for second in the Minors - while his 36 RBI are tied for fourth in the Minors (first in PCL) and 81 total bases are tied for seventh.

On the Mend: Brusdar Graterol continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets Saturday and made his third appearance. Graterol recorded a pair of outs, but allowed a pair of walks and a RBI triple. He finished his outing throwing 22 pitches (13 strikes). The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery...Kiké Hernández did not play Saturday and is 2-for-9 with a double through three games. He is recovering from left elbow surgery.

Swiping Right: Oklahoma City matched its season-high of four stolen bases Saturday, previously done twice including most recently April 14 at Albuquerque. Tyler Fitzgerald led the way with two steals while Austin Gauthier and Jack Suwinski also added to the total...Gauthier tops OKC with seven of the Comets' 34 total steals this season.

"Moving Up the Charts this Week to No. 2": Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 Saturday and is now second all-time on the Oklahoma City Bricktown-era hits leaderboard. With 449 career hits, Ward surpassed Kelly Dransfeldt (448; 1998-2002) and is now 13 hits away from former teammate and current Isotope Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24.

Around the Horn: Including Saturday, the Comets have trailed by at least two runs in eight of their 20 wins this season...James Tibbs III leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits, while his 93 total bases and 36 runs each rank second. His 13 doubles lead the PCL and he is tied for second with 11 homers...The Comets collected 13 strikeouts Saturday, matching their season-high for the fourth time this season and fourth time in the last 12 games. OKC has recorded at least 10 K's in eight of the last 12 games (124 K)...Eliezer Alfonzo owns a 14-game on-base streak - the third-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.