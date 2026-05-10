Today's OKC Comets Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City - Today's Oklahoma City Comets game against the Salt Lake Bees at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Today's series finale will not be rescheduled as the two teams are not slated to play another series against one another during the first half of the Pacific Coast League season. The Comets will next travel to open a road series in Albuquerque at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday and will return home May 19 to begin a six-game series against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Fans with tickets to today's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Comets 2026 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okccomets.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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