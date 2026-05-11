Rainiers Fall 7-6 in Extra Innings to El Paso on Sunday

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-21) fell 7-6 in extra innings to the El Paso Chihuahuas (19-20) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. Brock Rodden clubbed his fourth homer of the series in the top of the second inning, finishing the week in El Paso with 14 RBI over six games. Gunner Mayer threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief on Sunday, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Mayer owns the lowest ERA amongst PCL pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season.

El Paso got on the board first in the series finale, capitalizing on a leadoff triple from Jase Bowen. Samad Taylor drew a walk to follow but was picked off by Gabe Mosser. Pablo Reyes hit a single to right field allowing Bowen to score and El Paso led, 1-0.

Tacoma quickly responded in the top of the second inning when Brock Rodden launched his fourth homer of the series and fifth of the season to tie the game at one apiece. After the solo homer, Rodden recorded his 13th RBI of the series against El Paso.

The Chihuahuas regained the edge in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Colton Vincent singled to start the frame before a one-out single from Taylor moved Vincent to third. Reyes drove in the second run of the day with a sacrifice fly to left and El Paso led, 2-1.

The Rainiers responded quickly again with the 14th RBI of the series for Rodden in the top of the fifth inning. Colt Emerson was hit by a pitch to reach before advancing to second on a groundout. Brennen Davis worked a walk to follow to put two aboard. Rodden smoked a single to center field to score Emerson and tie the game once again, 2-2.

Tacoma took their first lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing a new pitcher, Jakson Reetz roped a single to start the frame before Victor Robles replaced him by reaching on a force out. Emerson singled to center to move Robles to scoring position before Alejo Lopez doubled (1) to score the go-ahead run, 3-2. Davis came to the plate and singled to left allowing Emerson to come in to score and Tacoma added some insurance to lead 4-2. Ryan Bliss represented the sixth batter of the frame and drove in Lopez with a sacrifice fly to right field to add on to a 5-2 advantage.

El Paso got a pair back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Solak doubled with one out followed by a double from Clay Dungan to score Solak and put El Paso within two. With two outs, Marcos Castanon singled to right to score Dungan but Tacoma held the lead after six innings, 5-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, El Paso tied the game once again at five. A one-out single from Solak along with a single from Dungan placed two on base before Jose Miranda lined a single to center field to tie it up, 5-5.

Still tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, EL Paso threatened with a two-out walk drawn by Reyes before he swiped second base. Schnell flew out to left to end the frame and Tacoma played extra innings for the fifth time this season.

In the top of the 10th, Victor Labrada began the inning as the runner at second base. With one out, Reetz lined a single back up the middle to score Labrada and propel Tacoma to a 6-5 lead.

In the home half, Schnell represented the runner at second for the Chihuahuas. Solak singled to center field to score the tying run and knot it up at six. El Paso pushed the winning run to third after a bunt single from Dungan and a Tacoma error that pushed Solak to third base. Mason McCoy came to the plate and singled to right field to score Solak and Tacoma fell short with a 7-6 loss on Sunday in 10 innings.

Tacoma will open up a six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday, May 12th at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is set for 11:35 am PST.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Brock Rodden drove in a pair of runs on Sunday afternoon, giving him 30 on the season, tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League...Rodden drove in 14 runs over the series in El Paso, the most in the PCL in that time and the second-most in Triple-A...Rodden's 14 RBI in May are the most in the league.

RHP Gabe Mosser threw 5.0 innings of two-run baseball on Sunday, now totaling 47.2 innings on the season, the most in the minor leagues...Mosser lowered his ERA to 4.15, the third-best in the PCL.

RHP Gunner Mayer threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief on Sunday, lowering his ERA to 0.71...among PCL pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Mayer's 0.71 ERA is the lowest (and seventh-lowest among all Triple-A pitchers with 10 appearances).

C Jakson Reetz tied his career-high with three hits on Sunday, doing so for the 28th time in his career, most recently on July 11, 2025...in May, Reetz is hitting 4-for-12 with a double and RBI, while taking as many walks (3) as strikeouts.

The Rainiers suffered their fifth walk-off loss of the season on Sunday, tied with Round Rock for the most in Triple-A...it was also Tacoma's 18th one-run game of the season, the most in the PCL.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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