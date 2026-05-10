Sacco Jr. Delivers Walk-Off as Space Cowboys Complete Comeback

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A season-high four home runs powered the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-20) to an 11-10 comeback victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (22-16) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Albuquerque struck first in the opening inning after stringing together two singles before a home run gave the Isotopes an early 2-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys answered in the bottom of the third. James Nelson and CJ Alexander opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Tommy Sacco Jr., Cavan Biggio, and Jack Winkler each worked walks. Riley Unroe was then hit by a pitch, allowing Sugar Land to take a 3-2 lead.

The Isotopes responded in the fourth, using a pair of singles, two home runs, and a sacrifice fly to plate five runs and reclaim the lead at 7-3.

Sugar Land began to chip away in the bottom of the fifth when Sacco Jr. and Biggio launched back-to-back home runs to right field, cutting the deficit to 7-5.

The comeback continued in the sixth. Daniel Johnson led off the inning with his first home run of the season for Sugar Land before Nelson drew a walk and stole second base. Alexander followed with a two-run home run to right field, his ninth of the season, giving the Space Cowboys an 8-7 advantage.

Sugar Land's bullpen also turned in key performances late in the game. LHP Josh Hader tossed a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and striking out two batters, and RHP Nate Pearson followed with a scoreless frame of his own.

Albuquerque tied the game in the seventh after two walks and a single brought home a run. The Isotopes regained the lead in the eighth when a single and two doubles helped plate two more runs, putting Albuquerque back in front 10-8.

In the bottom of the eighth, Alexander drew a walk to open the frame and moved to third on a ground-rule double by Perez, bringing Sacco to the plate. The third baseman smashed a single to left that got passed Sterlin Thompson, allowing both runners to score to knot the contest at 10-10.

After RHP Alimber Santa (W, 4-2) fired a scoreless top of the ninth inning, the Space Cowboys mounted one final rally in the home half of the frame. Johnson singled with one out before Nelson was hit by a pitch and Carlos Perez drew an intentional walk to load the bases. Sacco Jr. then delivered a walk-off single, completing the comeback and lifting Sugar Land to the dramatic 11-10 win over Albuquerque.

NOTABLE:

- Daniel Johnson went 4-for-6 on Saturday night with a double, a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. The home run marked his first with the Space Cowboys.

- CJ Alexander finished 2-for-5 on Saturday night with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. His ninth home run of the season is tied for the fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League.

- The Space Cowboys hit a season-high four home runs on Saturday night, surpassing their previous season high of three, which they had accomplished five times, most recently on May 2 at Reno.

- James Nelson went 2-for-4 on Saturday night while scoring two runs. Nelson has now reached base safely in 19 consecutive games, the tenth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Sugar Land wraps up its series against Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon as RHP Ryan Weiss takes the mound for the Space Cowboys against Isotopes RHP Valente Bellozo. First pitch from Constellation Field is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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