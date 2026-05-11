Perez Homer Not Enough as Sugar Land Falls in Series Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-21) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (23-16) 5-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Albuquerque struck first with a leadoff home run in the opening inning to take an early 1-0 lead. However, it was the only run allowed by RHP Ryan Weiss in his first outing with Sugar Land as the righty fired 4.2 innings and struck out three, surrendering four total hits in his outing.

Sugar Land answered immediately in the bottom half of the frame. James Nelson singled to extend his on-base streak before

CJ Alexander worked a walk to put two runners aboard. Carlos Pérez then launched his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot that gave the Space Cowboys a 3-1 advantage.

The Space Cowboys added to their lead in the third inning. Daniel Johnson singled to open the frame and later came around to score when Alexander ripped an RBI double down the right-field line, extending Sugar Land's advantage to 4-1.

Sugar Land also received strong performances out of the bullpen. LHP Tom Cosgrove tossed 1.2 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out two, and RHP Hudson Leach fired a scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.

The Isotopes began to rally in the sixth after stringing together three singles and a double to plate two runs and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Albuquerque completed the comeback in the eighth inning. A single, back-to-back doubles and a wild pitch after a strikeout brought home two runs, allowing the Isotopes to take a 5-4 lead they would not relinquish.

NOTABLE:

Collin Price went 1-for-4 with a double on Sunday afternoon extending his hitting streak to six games. Over that stretch Price is 8-for-23 two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, and two walks.

James Nelson went 2-for-5 with a run scored on Sunday afternoon. Nelson has now reached base safely in 20 consecutive games, the tenth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Carlos Pérez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run on Sunday afternoon, continuing his hot stretch at the plate. In the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Pérez went 6-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs, five RBI, and four walks.

Sugar Land travels to Washington next week for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Both teams have not announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday as first pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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