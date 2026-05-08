Mancini Shines out of Bullpen in Space Cowboys Loss

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-19) dropped game three of their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (21-15) 10-3 on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Albuquerque got on the board in the opening inning. After a runner reached on an error and stole second base, a single to right field brought home the game's first run and gave the Isotopes an early 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land answered back in the bottom of the third. Jack Winkler and Kellen Strahm each singled to put two runners aboard before CJ Alexander ripped a line drive double to right field, scoring both runners and giving the Space Cowboys a 2-1 advantage.

The Isotopes responded in the fourth, using a pair of doubles and singles to plate four runs in the inning and reclaim the lead at 5-2. Albuquerque added on again in the fifth with a two-run home run, extending the advantage to 7-2.

The Space Cowboys cut into the deficit in the sixth. James Nelson opened the inning with a single before Collin Price followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Carlos Pérez then grounded out, allowing Nelson to score and making the score 7-3.

RHP Joey Mancini provided a strong outing out of the bullpen, tossing 3.1 hitless innings while allowing no runs and striking out a season-high five batters.

Albuquerque added three insurance runs in the ninth on a home run to push the lead to 10-3. Sugar Land was unable to rally in the bottom half of the inning, dropping their third straight game to the Isotopes.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Joey Mancini tossed 3.1 hitless innings while allowing no runs and striking out a season-high five batters for Sugar Land.

- James Nelson went 1-for-4 with a run scored on Thursday night, extending his on-base streak to 17 games, the tenth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Sugar Land continues its series against Albuquerque on Friday night as RHP Ethan Pecko takes the mound for the Space Cowboys against Isotopes RHP Keegan Thompson. First pitch from Constellation Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

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