Salt Lake Strands 11 Runners, Drop One Run Affair in Oklahoma After Allowing a Five-Run Fourth

Published on May 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Despite scoring first in every game of the series so far, the Bees dropped a tight Thursday night contest, grounding into a season-high four double plays. Salt Lake loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't cash in, falling behind in the series.

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 5 WP: Cole Irvin (3-4)

LP: Brett Kerry (1-3)

SV: Wyatt Mills (3)

Key Performers

Yolmer Sanchez: 2-3, 2 RBI

Zach Humphreys: 2-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB

Nick Madrigal: 2-5, 2B, R

Game Summary

Salt Lake struck first in their fifth straight game on Denzer Guzman's RBI single. Nick Madrigal was brought around after his double to deep left field that extended his hit streak to seven games.

After the Bees went up in the top of the first, Ryan Ward extended his hit streak to five games with an RBI double to deep left centerfield. It knotted the score up 1-1 after the first.

A scoreless second inning gave way to a Jose Siri RBI fielder's choice in the top of the third.

Salt Lake's lead didn't last long, though, as Noah Miller singled home Jack Suwinski in the bottom half to tie the game. Nick Senzel then battled through a 10 pitch at-bat before lining a single into left field, scoring Miller and giving the Comets their first lead of the night.

Oklahoma City kept the two out rally alive after a Salt Lake error extended the inning. Ryan Fitzgerald made the Bees pay, launching his fourth homer of the season and second of the series, a three run shot to left field that brought home Senzel and Chuckie Robinson.

Cole Irvin delivered a shutdown inning, stranding two Bees on base to preserve the lead. Kerry followed, posting a zero in the bottom of the fifth.

With the bases loaded following two Comets errors, Yolmer Sánchez chased Cole Irvin from the game with a two RBI single up the middle, forcing Ronan Kopp into relief. Kopp limited the damage by getting Zach Humphreys to ground into a double play, allowing Oklahoma City to hold onto a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Both bullpens traded scoreless innings in the seventh before Zach Humphreys delivered his second hit of the night in the top of the eighth, an RBI single that pulled the Bees within one.

Salt Lake's rally was cut short moments later, though, as the Bees grounded into their fourth double play of the game, helping Oklahoma City escape the inning with a 6-5 lead.

Salt Lake worked the bases loaded in the ninth, knocking Jerming Rosario out of the game, but a Chris Taylor flyout sealed Oklahoma City's second straight victory.

Game Notes

- The Bees have lost consecutive games for the seventh time this season and fall behind in the series at two games to one. They also fell for the first time in 2026 when outhitting their opponent moving to 8-1 this season. Salt Lake failed to homer today and have yet to win a road game this season in contests where they have zero home runs.

- Salt Lake completed their 33rd double play of the season, tied for third most in the PCL in 2026. It is the team's third most through 36 games across the last 10 Bees seasons. Additionally, the Bees hit into four twin killings, the most they have caused in a single game this season and most since Sacramento turned a quad of double plays at home against Salt Lake on April 20, 2025.

- Outside of Wednesday's rout, the Salt Lake bullpen has been strong in the Sooner State. Combined with three scoreless frames in relief today, the Bees relievers have a 2.25 ERA (2 ER/8.0 IP) in the other two games of the series. Najer Victor, Samy Natera Jr. and Jared Southard tallied shutout outings on Tuesday, while Joey Lucchesi and Brady Choban each notched scoreless innings in their work tonight.

- Salt Lake reached the 200-walk milestone as a team tonight, pushing their season total to 202. Since 2005, this year's squad is the fastest to 200 free passes in franchise history, using just 36 games to get to the mark. They are tied with Albuquerque with most in the PCL this season, and the fifth most by a PCL squad through the first 36 games of a campaign (also since 2005).

- Nick Madrigal has hits in seven straight contests, continuing the streak by leading off the first inning with a double to deep left. He holds the longest active hitting streak on the team. Madrigal is batting 10-for-27 (.370) with six RBI and four walks across his span. Madrigal also has a 10-game on-base streak, the longest active streak for Salt Lake.

- To follow Nick Madrigal's deep left field double, Denzer Guzman lined a single into centerfield for his 25th RBI of the season. In three less games this year, he has five more than his first year at Triple-A last season. He also collected his team-leading 12th multi-hit effort today, with three singles and an RBI. Only four PCL hitters have more games with two hits than Guzman in 2026. It is his third straight game with two or more hits, the longest active streak in the PCL. The 22-year old notched his third 3+ hit day in 2026, tied with Donovan Walton for most among Salt Lake hitters.

- With the score tied in the third, Zach Humphreys lasered a double over James Tibbs III head in right field. It was the second double in as many days he's had. This is Humphreys' second straight game in which he has reached at least twice in a game and third total this season. He knocked in his second RBI of the season in the 8th inning on a lined single.

- On a fielder's choice groundout in the top of the third, Jose Siri picked up an RBI on his 22nd run driven in of the season, tying for the second highest RBI total of his Triple-A career. His career high came in 2021 when he recorded 72 RBI.

- In his sixth start of the year, Brett Kerry lasted five innings. On the season, the righty has gotten through at least four innings six times.

- Yolmer Sanchez knocked in his 16th RBI of the season on a one-out, two-run single up the middle in the sixth. He also put together a two-hit day, his fourth in 2026.

- After two scoreless frames of relief, Joey Lucchesi also punched out three Comets. It is his second such line this season (Apr. 14 vs. Sugar Land).

- Brady Choban turned in his second straight scoreless appearance. Since being called up from Rocket City, the right hander has posted a 3.38 ERA with three strikeouts and 10 hits allowed.

Up Next

The series continues from Oklahoma City on Friday evening as the Comets and Bees are set for a game four first pitch at 5:05 p.m MDT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

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