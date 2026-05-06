Two-Out Hitting Hurts Salt Lake in Wednesday's Matinee Road Loss

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Half of Oklahoma City's run total came with two outs, handing Salt Lake a 12-5 defeat on Wednesday afternoon. An early 2-0 Bees lead evaporated as the Comets' bats heated up and never let up, outscoring Salt Lake 12-3 the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 5

WP: Garrett McDaniels (4-1)

LP: George Klassen (0-3)

Key Performers

Donovan Walton: 2-4, RBI, K, SB

Denzer Guzman: 2-4, R, BB, K

Zach Humphreys: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K

Game Summary

Starting at 11:05 a.m. local time, Salt Lake picked up where they left off on Tuesday night. For the second straight game, the Bees struck first using Niko Kavadas' second inning solo shot to take a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Salt Lake manufactured a run with good baserunning. Zach Humphreys doubled to start the third, before advancing to third on a grounder. Nelson Rada hit a sharp ground ball to the first baseman that initiated a rundown that failed to score Humphreys.

However, the catcher prolonged the rundown so that the speedy Rada could get to third base.

Chris Taylor made it a 2-0 Salt Lake lead, tallying an RBI on an infield single with two outs.

Oklahoma City's bats woke up in the third, taking a 4-2 lead on four hits, two of those being doubles. Five Comets reached successively in the inning and ultimately forced starter George Klassen to exit. Another crooked number for the hosts in the fourth grew the lead to 7-2. Jack Suwinski capped the frame's scoring with a two-run two-bagger, the fourth of seven Comet doubles in the game.

Donovan Walton drove home a run in the sixth to slim the Comets' lead to 7-3. With runners on the corners, a perfectly executed double steal brought home Trey Mancini to make it 7-4.

A single misplayed by Rada allowed Oklahoma City to get those two runs right back, pushing the lead to 9-4. The hosts tallied two more RBI in the seventh with two outs to reach double digits at 11-4.

Teams traded runs in the eighth, with Humphreys collecting his first RBI of the season in the top half and an RBI single from Eliezer Alfonzo doing so in the bottom half.

Oklahoma City's Chayce McDermott struck out the side around an error in the ninth to give the home squad the victory and even the series.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake dropped their 20th game of the season, holding a 15-20 record through 35 games for the second straight year.

- Salt Lake allowed the Comets to hit seven doubles today, the most allowed by a PCL team in a game this season. Oklahoma City leads the PCL and Minor League Baseball with 70 total two-baggers in 2026.

- Wednesday marked the 11th time this season both Salt Lake and its opponent tallied double-digit hit totals. The Bees are 4-7 in those games, 7-7 when having 10 or more hits and 6-16 when allowing 10 or more hits. Salt Lake moves to 4-20 when being outhit its opponent.

- Salt Lake surrendered 13 hits, 12 runs and 11 walks to Oklahoma City hitters today. It is the third time Bees pitchers have allowed opponents to double-digit totals in hits, runs and walks in a game this season (Mar. 28 at Las Vegas, Apr. 29 vs. Sacramento). Salt Lake is the only team to accomplish this multiple times in the PCL in 2026.

- Salt Lake has now lost three straight day games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after having won two in a row, most recently on June 18, 2023.

- The Bees have played three straight games with a game time of three hours or longer, the longest streak this season. It's tied for the longest streak across the last two seasons, having last done so April 6-9, 2025 (at Albuquerque, vs. Reno (twice)). Salt Lake and Oklahoma City lead Triple-A in average time of game with Salt Lake averaging the longest at the level of 2:58 and Oklahoma City being right behind at 2:56.

- Niko Kavadas hit his fifth homer of the year, a solo shot to left field. He's tied with Denzer Guzman for second most longballs on the team, behind team leader Donovan Walton's six. Kavadas has reached safely in all but one of his games played in 2026 (a pinch-hit appearance on April 28 vs. Sacramento). Kavadas now holds an active six-game hit streak, tied with Jose Siri for longest currently on the team. Kavadas has notched six straight games with an RBI, the longest streak at any point by a Salt Lake hitter in 2026.

- Zach Humphreys doubled in the third, his second hit of the season and first that went for extra-bases. He has reached in four of the five games he has taken at least one plate appearance in. Humphreys later singled home a run, marking his first multi-hit day of the year as well as his first RBI in 2026. This was the first multi-hit performance for the catcher since September 13, 2025 vs. Tacoma (a 2-for-5 day).

- As part of a double steal, Trey Mancini stole home in the sixth. It is the 47th steal of home plate in franchise history and first since Chad Stevens did so on a double steal attempt on July 10, 2025 vs. Sacramento. Mancini scored after reaching via a walk, his fourth straight game with a free pass, the longest active streak by a Bee.

- Donovan Walton tabbed a two-hit day, his second in four games to start the month of May. He is batting 5-for-14 (.357) with three RBI in the month.

- Nick Madrigal has hits in six straight contests, continuing the streak by leading off the seventh inning with a single. He is tied with Niko Kavadas and Jose Siri for the longest active hitting streak on the team. Madrigal is batting 9-for-26 (.346) with six RBI and four walks across his span. Madrigal also has a nine-game on-base streak, the longest active streak for Salt Lake.

- Denzer Guzman recorded his 11th multi-hit effort over 32 games played in 2026. He has back-to-back two-hit nights and three total multi-hit performances in the month of May. Guzman also drew a walk, having done so at least once in three straight games.

- Jeimer Candelario went 1-for-2 today with a double and a run after entering as a defensive replacement in the sixth. He has scored a run in five straight games, the second longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the third longest at any point by a Bee in 2026.

- After notching his longest Triple-A outing on April 25 at Las Vegas, George Klassen has posted his two shortest appearances at the level, going three innings and 2.2 innings respectively. He has walked six across the last two outings, after having six combined base-on-balls in his first four career Triple-A starts.

Up Next

The series continues from Oklahoma City on Thursday evening as the Comets and Bees are set for a game three first pitch at 5:35 p.m MDT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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