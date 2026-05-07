Late Rally Costs Reno, Evens Series with Sacramento at 1-1
Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces were in control of Wednesday's contest with the Sacramento River Cats thanks to a four-run second inning, but five tallies late in the sixth by Sacramento pushed them to a 9-5 win over Reno.
Two swings were all that was needed by the Aces (18-17) in the second frame to plate their four runs, as an RBI double and the first homer of the season for Andrew Velazquez did all the damage. Robinson took River Cats (18-15) starter Spencer Bivens deep to center field with a double off the wall, scoring Luken Baker who had reached on a fielder's choice.
However, the big swing of the inning belonged to Velazquez as he turned the first pitch he saw into a big fly that travelled 371 feet and left the bat at 101.0 mph for a three-run dinger.
Those four runs were in response to a pair of Sacramento runs in the first inning, and unfortunately for Reno the lead did not last. Despite adding an insurance tally in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from LuJames Groover, the River Cats plated five in the home half of that frame and added one more in the seventh and eighth en route to a 9-5 victory.
Reno starter Thomas Hatch had been dealing with just the two runs allowed through five but could not make it out of the sixth after allowing a two-run homer to Buddy Kennedy. Juan Burgos (0-2) was charged his third blown save after allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in just 0.1 inning.
Kristian Robinson reached in all five plate appearances he had on the day, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a run scored, double and RBI in addition to a pair of free passes. Velazquez's homer was his only hit, while Groover worked a walk in a 0-for-2 day to extend his reached base safely streak to 28 games.
Now even at a game apiece in the series, both sides will look to gain the advantage when they meet for game three on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. from Sutter Health Park.
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026
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