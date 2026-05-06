Fulford's 10th Inning Two-Run Homer Propels Isotopes to 7-5 Win

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - With the score tied, 4-4, entering the top of the 10th inning, Braxton Fulford launched a two-run homer to propel the Isotopes to an eventual 7-5 extra-inning victory Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won a season-high four-straight games (last: May 23-27, 2025). Overall, the club is 18-11 in its last 29 contests.

-Albuquerque tallied a franchise-record 15 walks on the night (previous: 14, June 15, 2013, vs. Memphis).

-Blaine Crim drew a bases-loaded walk in the third, the club's 14th of the year, second-most in Triple-A (most: 16, Salt Lake).

-With the win, the Isotopes improve to 2-0 on the year in extra-innings (other: 10 inn., April 12 at El Paso, 19-12). Despite playing just two extra-inning games, the club has scored the most runs in extras in Triple-A (13; second-most: Sugar Land, 12, eight games).

-Albuquerque claimed a series-opening victory over the Space Cowboys for the first time since August 20, 2024 (7-1).

-The Isotopes recorded four hits on the night, the fewest knocks in a triumph (non seven-inning game) since June 23, 2022, vs. Las Vegas (also: three, 4-3).

-Chad Stevens went 1-for-4 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 28 games-every contest played in 2026-the longest active streak in MiLB. Also has a 38-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Cole Carrigg went 1-for-5 with a walk, pushing his on-base streak to 25 games. During the stretch he is slashing .388/.452/.533 with five doubles, three triples, two homers, 23 RBI, 10 walks and 17 stolen bases.

-Also extended his hit streak to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in MiLB in 2026. Slashing .491/.550/.679 with three doubles, two triples, one homer, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

-Charlie Condon walked in four at-bats to extend his on-base streak to 23 games, tied for the seventh-longest active streak in MiLB. During stretch he is slashing .221/.378/.326 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 20 walks.

-Adael Amador tallied a hit and tied a career-high with four walks, extending his on-base streak to 19 contests, eighth-longest active streak in the PCL. During the stretch he is slashing .268/.358/.439 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 14 RBI and 12 walks.

-Vimael Machin drew a walk and was hit by a pitch to push his on-base streak to 18 games, tied for the ninth-longest active streak in the PCL. During stretch he is slashing .362/.483/.551 with seven doubles, two homers, 16 RBI and 16 walks.

-Zac Veen drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 15 contests. During stretch he is slashing .327/.471/.558 with three doubles, three homers, 16 RBI and 15 walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for the game two of the series tomorrow at 10:05 am MT Constellation Field. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Sugar Land is slated to Miguel Ullola.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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