Cole Carrigg Named PCL Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes center fielder/shortstop Cole Carrigg has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 27-May 3, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Carrigg started all six games in the series against El Paso, helping the Isotopes earn a split by winning the final three contests of the set. Carrigg went 14-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, homer, eight RBI and four stolen bases during the stretch.

Over the last week, Carrigg led the PCL in runs scored (11) and stolen bases (four), while tying for first in hits (14) and placing third with 21 total bases. Additionally, Carrigg is in the midst of a 24-game on-base streak (tied for the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB) and 13-game hitting streak (tied for the second-longest active streak in MiLB).

On Saturday, Carrigg went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and five RBI, tying career highs in all three categories.

This marks Carrigg's fourth weekly award of his pro career, after receiving it three times in the 2024 season for the High-A Spokane Indians (Northwest League).

Carrigg is the first Albuquerque player to garner Player of the Week laurels since Keston Hiura, who won the award in the first week of August last year.

Carrigg and the Isotopes travel to Sugar Land, Texas for a six-game series against the Space Cowboys beginning Tuesday. The team will be return home on Tuesday, May 12 to launch a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Comets. Tickets for any remaining Isotopes game this season are available at abqisotopes.com or the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2026

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