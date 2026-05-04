Caden Dana Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Salt Lake Bees right-hander Caden Dana has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week following a dominant performance against the Sacramento River Cats.

Dana, 22, delivered one of the most impressive outings of the season for Salt Lake on Thursday, April 30, retiring 13 consecutive batters, the longest streak by a Bees pitcher in 2026. The Warwick, N.Y. native worked five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. He surrendered only two baserunners, a walk and a double, in his stellar start on Thursday.

Over three starts in 2026, Dana owns a 1-2 record with a 6.00 ERA. He made his season debut on April 18 in game one of a doubleheader against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, turning in a six-inning, no-walk performance with seven strikeouts. The outing marked the first quality start by a Salt Lake pitcher this season.

During the 2025 campaign, Dana spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake, making 18 starts and posting a 6-9 record with a 5.93 ERA across 82.0 innings, striking out 85 batters. He limited right-handed hitters to a .242 batting average.

Dana also saw time at the Major League level in 2025, appearing in three separate stints with Los Angeles. He made his season debut on April 4 vs. Cleveland and later returned for additional appearances in May before joining the Angels' rotation in September. Across his big league outings, Dana held opponents to a .214 average with runners in scoring position.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Dana entered the 2025 season ranked by Baseball America as the Angels' No. 1 overall prospect.

The right-hander's rapid rise began in 2024 when he made his Major League debut at just 20 years old, becoming the youngest Angels pitcher to debut since 2002 and the youngest starting pitcher for the club since 1973. Dana also earned numerous accolades that season, including Southern League Pitcher of the Month (August), a Futures Game selection, and multiple postseason All-Star honors.

Dana is the first Bees player to earn PCL Player of the Week honors since Niko Kavadas (Sept. 15-21, 2025) and the first Salt Lake pitcher to receive the award since Reid Detmers (Aug. 12-18, 2024).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2026

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