Salt Lake vs Sacramento Series Recap

Published on May 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #3

Apr. 28 - May 3

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 2

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (2 - 2) LP: Sam Aldegheri (1 - 3) SV: Michael Fulmer (2)

Salt Lake struck first with a run in the second on an RBI groundout by Chris Taylor, but Sacramento answered in the fifth to take the lead and never gave it back. After snapping Sam Aldegheri's 9.2-inning scoreless streak, the River Cats scored five unanswered runs with two in the fifth and three in the sixth highlighted by Jake Holton's first home run of the year. Carson Whisenhunt settled in after the early run, while Salt Lake's bullpen kept things close with three scoreless innings. The Bees managed one run in the ninth on Jose Siri's RBI single but couldn't complete the comeback, falling in game one.

Game 2 - Sacramento 17, Salt Lake 7

WP: Carson Seymour (1 - 1) LP: Justin Dunn (0 - 1) SV: None

Sacramento erupted early scoring six runs across the first two innings behind a pair of three-run frames. Top Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge provided the early highlight, launching a 434-foot, two-run homer in the second to give the River Cats a commanding advantage. Donovan Walton briefly answered for the Dirty Sodas in the bottom half with a two-run shot to cut the deficit to 6-2. The River Cats continued their offensive surge in the middle innings with back-to-back four run innings in the fourth and fifth highlighted by Grant McCray's grand slam down the right field line, stretching the lead to 10-2. The Dirty Sodas added three in the sixth including a solo homer from Niko Kavadas, an RBI double by Jose Siri, and a run-scoring groundout from Nick Madrigal. However, any momentum was short-lived as Eldridge struck again in the eighth with his second home run of the night, pushing the lead to 17-5. The Dirty Sodas added two late runs on RBI singles from Madrigal and Nelson Rada, but Sacramento comfortably closed out a 17-7 victory, earning their second win of the series.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

WP: Caden Dana (1 - 2) LP: Spencer Bivens (2 - 1) SV: Hunter Strickland (1)

Sacramento struck first in the opening frame as Victor Bericoto lined an RBI double to right center, his first of two runs batted in on the night. Salt Lake quickly responded with a three-run first inning highlighted by Niko Kavadas' two-RBI double. After a quiet stretch, Yolmer Sánchez added insurance in the fourth to extend the Bees' lead. Caden Dana delivered five strong innings, retiring 13 straight at one point. The River Cats cut the deficit in half the sixth, but Salt Lake held on late, with Hunter Strickland securing the save to close out a 4-2 Bees victory. Salt Lake snapped a five-game skid in the quickest nine inning game of the season (2:15).

Game 4 - Salt Lake 18, Sacramento 8

WP: Samy Natera Jr. (3 - 0) LP: Seth Lonsway (0 - 1) SV: None

Salt Lake erupted offensively in an 18-8 rout of Sacramento, evening the series at two games apiece. The Bees scored four runs in the first and second, and five in the fourth. All nine Bees notched at least one hit and scored once in tonight's contest. Eight of the nine had multi-hit ledgers and collected at least one RBI. Every hitter in the starting nine also reached safely at least twice in Friday's contest. José Siri led the charge with a huge night, finishing a single shy of the cycle while driving in six runs on multiple extra-base hits, including a home run, two doubles and a triple. Salt Lake scored its highest run total since 2017 and recorded 22 hits, the most since 2018 while recording six doubles and eight total extra base hits.

Game 5 - Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 4

WP: John Michael Bertrand (2 - 0) LP: Brett Kerry (1 - 2) SV: Michael Fulmer (3)

Strong pitching set the tone early as Brett Kerry and John Michael Bertrand traded perfect innings to open Gold Medal Night. Salt Lake struck first in the second, using a walk, single, and fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead, but Sacramento answered immediately with a three-run homer from Osleivis Basabe. Denzer Guzman's RBI single pulled the Bees within one, but the River Cats continued to respond, getting an RBI single from Jake Holton and later a solo homer from Grant McCray to stay in front. Salt Lake chipped away, cutting the deficit to one again on an RBI single by Nick Madrigal, but Sacramento added on with one in the seventh and an insurance run in the ninth taking the upper hand in the series heading into Sunday's finale.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 7

WP: Nicolo Pinazzi (1 - 0) LP: Nick Zwack (0 - 2) SV: None

Sacramento struck first and built a 7-2 lead behind a two-run homer from Jake Holton in the fourth and a three-run sixth inning, while Carson Whisenhunt held Salt Lake to two runs over five strong innings. The Bees rallied in the seventh with a five-run, 10-batter frame-highlighted by Nick Madrigal's second hit of the day and Jose Siri's game-tying RBI single-to tie it 7-7. After two scoreless relief innings from Nicolo Pinazzi, Salt Lake loaded the bases in the ninth, and Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly brought home the walk-off run to secure the win and a series split.

Notable Performers

Jose Siri: 10-for-22 (.455), HR, 3 2B, 3B, 9 RBI, 2 R, 1.296 OPS

Niko Kavadas: 7-for-14 (.500), HR, 3 2B, 7 RBI, 5 R, 1.561 OPS

Nick Madrigal: 7-for-21 (.333), 5 RBI, 2 R, .750 OPS

Donovan Walton: 7-for-18 (..389), HR, 2B, 8 R, 4 RBI, 1.111 OPS

Trey Mancini: 5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 6 R, 4 RBI, .848 OPS

Caden Dana: 1 GS, W, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, H, R, BB, 5 K

Huascar Ynoa: 2 G, 1 GS,1.69 ERA, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Kaleb Ort: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Nicolo Pinazzi: 1 G, W, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Tayler Saucedo: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Jared Southard: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Oklahoma City Comets

Tuesday, May 5 - 5:05 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, May 6 - 10:05 p.m. MDT

Thursday, May 7 - 5:35 p.m. MDT

Friday, May 8 - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Saturday, May 9 - 5:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday, May 10 - 1:05 p.m. MDT







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.