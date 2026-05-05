Sugar Land Hosts Albuquerque for Only Homestand in a Month

Published on May 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - For the only time in a four-week span, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are at home at Constellation Field as they host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, for a six-game series from Tuesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 10.

Tuesday, May 5 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:05 pm

The homestand kicks off with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to play Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

It's also $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Additionally, Muffin the Bat Dog will be on hand Tuesday night, fetching bats for the Space Cowboys hitters before coming up to the concourse for photo opportunities.

Wednesday, May 6 vs. Albuquerque @ 11:05 am

For a special day game, the Space Cowboys are hosting Baseball in Education Day presented by McDonald's Houston. The day will be filled with in-game educational activities, activations and more. Plus, in partnership Constellation, the Space Cowboys are hosting a School Supply Drive, with donations going to Title I schools in the area. Items that are requested for donations include pencils, folders, crayons, glue sticks, composition notebooks, dry erase markers, tissues and copy paper.

It's also Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili with $1 hot dogs throughout the game. And, on Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field on Wednesdays to receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that day's game.

Thursday, May 7 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys are saying 'thank you' to local healthcare workers with Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Houston Methodist. All nurses and healthcare workers can receive a free lower-bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets with proof of a hospital email. Tickets for healthcare workers can be claimed here.

Enjoy discounts on select beers and sodas on another Thirsty Thursday by Eureka Heights.

New for 2026, the Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

There will be a pregame performance by Ripley Cheer House, and the Space Cowboys will also be recognizing the Dulles High School Academic Decathlon team.

Friday, May 8 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

Take home a one-of-a-kind giveaway as the first 2,000 fans on Friday will receive a Space Cowboys Baseball Cowboy Hat presented by Constellation when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

On Scout Night, participating scout groups will have a pregame parade before having the chance to camp out on the field after the Space Cowboys game against Albuquerque. Interested groups can request additional information about Scout Night here.

As the Space Cowboys welcome the Isotopes from The Land of Enchantment, this week's Rivalry Dog is a'Hatch Green Chili Dog,' featuring an all-beef hot dog on a Martin's bun with hatch green chili mac and cheese topped with onion strings. The Hatch Green Chili Dog is available at the GameDay Grill Cart, located on the first-base pad near Section 1, and will be served during the weekend while supplies last.

Saturday, May 9 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:05 pm

For the start of Mother's Day Weekend, the first 2,000 fans will receive a special Ponytail Cap giveaway presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Additionally, it's Boy Band Tribute Night as the Space Cowboys celebrate the music that defined the turn of the millennium, including a special postgame concert from 'Larger Than Life' presented by Budweiser. Concert admission is included with each game ticket, and the concert will begin in the outfield immediately after the end of the Space Cowboys game against Albuquerque.

Pregame, Sideline Spirit Cheer Company will perform, and Sienna Crossing Elementary will sing the national anthem.

Sunday, May 10 vs. Albuquerque @ 2:05 pm

The homestand concludes with a packed Sunday at Constellation Field on the final day of Mother's Day Weekend. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Mother's Day Replica Jersey presented by Houston Methodist when gates open at 12:30 pm.

The Space Cowboys will wear special Mother's Day on-field jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefitting the Houston Methodist Foundation. The jersey auction is located on the concourse behind home plate, next to the main Galaxy Gift Shop.

Adding to the excitement of Mother's Day, Muffin the Bat Dog will make his second appearance of the homestand during Sunday's game.

On Orion's Kids Day, all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry, with a special Mom's Run the Bases as well in celebration of Mother's Day.

Family Four Packs are available for Sunday which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' at checkout to redeem.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 4, 2026

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