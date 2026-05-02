Late Push from Sugar Land Comes up Short Despite Strong Bullpen Outing

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-15) fell to the Reno Aces (16-15) on a walk - off, 4-3, in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Reno struck first in the second inning on a solo home run, but Sugar Land answered in the third as Kellen Strahm led off the frame with a home run to left-center field, tying the game at 1-1.

The Space Cowboys grabbed the lead in the sixth after Jax Biggers singled and advanced to third on a James Nelson base hit. Following an intentional walk to Jack Winkler, Collin Price drove in Biggers with a ground ball to give Sugar Land a 2-1 advantage.

Reno responded in the bottom half of the seventh, capitalizing on a hit-by-pitch, an error, and a wild pitch before a two-run double put the Aces back in front, 3-2.

Sugar Land rallied in the ninth as Riley Unroe singled and moved into scoring position before Strahm delivered again, ripping his first triple of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

Sugar Land kept the game within reach thanks to strong outings from relievers RHP Amos Willingham and LHP Tom Cosgrove, who each tossed two scoreless innings, combining to allow just one hit while striking out five.

The Aces had the final say, using a leadoff double in the ninth to set up a walk-off single, handing the Space Cowboys their third straight loss in Reno.

NOTABLE:

Kellen Strahm went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple, extending his hitting streak to five games. Over that span, Strahm is 6-for-15 (.400) with a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBI, and four walks.

Riley Unroe turned in a 2-for-4 performance, pushing his hitting streak to five games. During that stretch, Unroe is 5-for-16 with a double, a home run, and two RBI.

James Nelson finished 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, the third-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Over his last 10 games, Nelson is 15-for-44 with three home runs, four doubles, and four RBI.

Sugar Land looks to bounce back against the Reno Aces tomorrow. LHP Josh Hendrickson is set to throw for the Space Cowboys against LHP Kohl Drake for a 6:05 pm first pitch on Saturday night. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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