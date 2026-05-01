Nelson Stays Hot But Space Cowboys Drop Second Straight to Aces

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - Despite a multi-homer game from James Nelson, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-14) fell to the Reno Aces (15-15) 3-2 on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land struck first in the opening inning as James Nelson launched a leadoff home run to deep left-center field, giving the Space Cowboys an early 1-0 lead.

After tying the game in the second on a double and a balk, Reno responded in the fourth, using an infield single followed by a two-run home run to take a 3-1 advantage.

Nelson continued his hot stretch in the sixth, blasting his second home run of the night, this time to left field, to cut the deficit to 3-2. Nelson has now recorded a hit in nine straight games and is batting 14-for-40 (.350) with three home runs, four doubles and four RBI throughout that stretch.

The Sugar Land pitching staff kept the game within reach, but the Space Cowboys were unable to mount a comeback, dropping their second straight in Reno. RHP Jose Fleury fired 2.1 shutout innings, RHP Anthony Maldonado recorded two key outs to strand the bases loaded in the seventh and RHP Logan VanWey added a strong inning of relief, allowing no hits and striking out two, marking his third consecutive hitless appearance.

NOTABLE:

- James Nelson went 2-for-4 with two home runs on Thursday night. This marks Nelson's first multi-homer game of his affiliated career and pushes him to 14-for-40 (.350), with three home runs, four doubles, and four RBI throughout his last nine games. Thursday night's multi-homer game is the third multi-homer game of the season for the Space Cowboys with the other two belonging to Shay Whitcomb (4/1 @ JAX) and CJ Alexander (4/15 @ SL).

- RHP Logan VanWey tossed 1.0 inning, allowing no hits and striking out two, marking his third straight hitless appearance. Thursday's outing was his 13th of the season, the most in the Pacific Coast League.

Sugar Land looks to bounce back against the Reno Aces tomorrow. RHP Ethan Pecko is set to throw for the Space Cowboys against LHP Mitch Bratt for an 8:05 pm first pitch on Friday night. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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