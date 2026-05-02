Comets' Late-Inning Rally and Stellar Pitching Propel Them to 8-1 Victory

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets pitching staff had another strong night and the offense scored six late runs to pull away in an 8-1 victory over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets (15-16) jumped in front with an RBI double from Jack Suwinski in the second inning to take the early 1-0 lead. Round Rock (13-18) even the score in the third inning before Suwinski drove in his second run of the game with a single in the fourth inning to put the Comets ahead, 2-1. Oklahoma City added three runs in the seventh inning, capped with a run-scoring single by Noah Miller to extend a 5-1 lead. With the bases loaded and no outs for Oklahoma City in the ninth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald singled plate two of the runners, and a Round Rock throwing error brought home a third run on the play to boost the advantage to 8-1.

Of Note:

-For the first time during a six-game series this season, the Comets have won three of the first four games...The Comets also won consecutive road games for the first time in 2026.

-OKC has won six of its last seven meetings against the Express and has held Round Rock to 12 runs across the first four games of the week ... The pitching staff has allowed three runs over the last two games and allowed three or fewer runs in each of their wins during the current series.

-Jack Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk and has now collected an extra-base hit in seven straight games. During the streak, Suwinski is 10-for-26 (.385) with three home runs, four doubles and nine RBI...Over his last 19 games, Suwinski has hit seven homers and picked up 19 RBI while also scoring 23 runs.

-James Tibbs III extended his hitting streak to six games after finishing 1-for-5 with a double. During the stretch, Tibbs is 10-for-23 with four doubles, one homer and two RBI. Eight of those 10 hits have come during the first four games of this series.

-Cole Irvin allowed just one run and three hits across 5.0 innings with four walks and three strikeouts to pick up his second win of the season.

-For the second straight game, the Oklahoma City bullpen completed four scoreless innings, scattering four singles with no walks and five strikeouts.

-Oklahoma City won by its largest margin of victory since a 13-4 victory March 29 vs. Albuquerque.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a third straight against Round Rock beginning at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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